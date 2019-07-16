9 Must-Have Products That Will Transform Your Hair for Under $50





Possibilities are endless when it comes to our hair. We can grow it, cut it, curl it, straighten it, decorate it, wash it . . . or maybe just survive on dry shampoo for five days at a time. Regardless, with so many possibilities, there is an overwhelming amount of products out there to sort through to find what’s right for our hair specifically!

We’ve seen it all, so we gathered up nine hair products of all different kinds that share two things in common. One, they may transform our hair for the better. Two, they’re all under $50!

Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque

This bestselling hair mask is made with coconut and fig to nourish hair even after just one use. It even comes with a tangle tamer brush to help us create the silkiest locks we’ve ever felt!

See it: Get the Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque (originally $50) for just $40 at Amazon for Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

NITION Professional Salon Hair Straightener

Available in both gold and champagne gold, this hair straightening iron screams luxury. The ceramic-coated heating plate is even infused with argan oil, one of the most hydrating ingredients on Earth for hair!

See it: Get the NITION Professional Salon Hair Straightener (originally $70) for just $42 at Amazon for Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

amika Heavy Hitters

This four-piece travel set features four of amika’s top-performing, most popular products, including a dry shampoo, texture spray, blowout spray and flexible hairspray. It even comes in an adorable and colorful plexiglass cube, making it an amazing gift (for ourselves)!

See it: Get the amika Heavy Hitters set for just $40 at Revolve!

STYLEDRY Blot & Go Dry Shampoo Blotting Papers

Hate the feeling of dry shampoo sprays? These coconut-scented blotting papers claim to absorb excess oil from our roots with no white residue in sight! They fit so easily into any bag too for on-the-go use!

See it: Get the STYLEDRY Blot & Go Dry Shampoo Blotting Papers for just $12 at Anthropologie!

R+Co Aircraft Pomade Mousse

Pomade is at its best in mousse form, and this lightweight R+Co one may help create gorgeous texture and voluminous waves for days. Shoppers are even calling it miraculous!

See it: Get the R+Co Aircraft Pomade Mousse (originally starting at $18) for just $13 at Amazon for Prime Day! Extra savings applied at checkout. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

Elon Matrix 5000 – Vitamins for Hair

This supplement has hundreds of reviews and shoppers say the improvement in their hair has been “amazing” since they started taking them. Bonus: Most supplements have a super unpleasant flavor, but these actually taste like vanilla!

See it: Get the Elon Matrix 5000 – Vitamins for Hair (originally $30) for just $22 with code DEALDAY at Dermstore! Sale ends July 16, 2019.

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

This shampoo uses “centuries-old healing oils” and a “revolutionary bio-restorative complex” to deliver a glossy, glass hair look that’s driving hundreds of shoppers wild!

See it: Get the Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo starting at $17 at Nordstrom!

Pureology Colour Fanatic Hair Leave-in Treatment Spray

This treatment spray claims to have 21 benefits that prime, protect and perfect any type of hair. That includes color-treated hair, too!

See it: Get the Pureology Colour Fanatic Hair Leave-in Treatment Spray starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

Natasha Set Of Three Pearl Bobby Pins

Hair clips are here to stay, and pearl designs are leading the way! Wear all three of these at once and take your rightful place as town trendsetter!

See it: Get the Natasha Set Of Three Pearl Bobby Pins for just $20 at Express!

