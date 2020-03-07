Get an Extra 20% off This Bestselling Harry Josh Professional Hair Dryer

Every once in a blue moon, we like to treat ourselves to a blowout at the salon — especially when a major event is on the calendar. But when it’s a particularly busy time (hello, wedding season!), those relaxing visits can start to get pretty pricey.

Investing in professional hair tools and learning how to use them can give Us salon-status results that will save big bucks down the line. This top-quality hair dryer from Harry Josh is one of the best on the market. You can pick it up for an extra discount right now during Dermstore’s Refresh Beauty Event for a limited time, so this is the perfect moment to give it a try for yourself!

Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece) for $249 at Dermstore — and score an extra 20% off with code: REFRESH at checkout through March 9, 2020!

Hundreds of shoppers are completely in love with the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000. They say that even though it’s on the more expensive side, it’s worth every single penny. It’s been an Allure Best of Beauty Award-winning product for three consecutive years in a row, and we can certainly see why. This hair dryer utilizes dual ION functionality, which creates serious volume while giving the hair loads of healthy shine. If you learn how to use it correctly, you can look like you’ve just left a glamorous salon every single day!

This blow-dryer has four different setting options to choose from, plus an additional cold blast function if you want to use a cooler temperature to dry your hair. The cold shot can help minimize frizziness if your hair is particularly sensitive to heat. It also comes with two different nozzle attachments: a narrow concentrator and a wide concentrator. This is a lightweight dryer that weighs just over a pound, so maneuvering it around your hair is a breeze.

The best part about this hair dryer is that you can use it for up to 30 days before you fully commit! Seeing as it is an investment, you want to be sure that you absolutely love this product before keeping it. The best part? Harry Josh offers its users a money-back guarantee so that you don’t have any regrets about picking it up. Give it a test run for yourself during Dermstore’s Refresh Beauty Event today!

