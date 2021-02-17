5 Gifts for the Ultimate ‘Harry Potter’ Fan in Your Life

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Get ready to bring the Wizarding World to life! While it’s always a blast to reread the Harry Potter books (and watch the corresponding flicks, of course), why not take it a step further? With the help of these five kits, you can create, crochet and even embroider your way to Hogwarts. If anyone you know is a tried-and-true Potter person, consider their next gift sorted. Read on for more!

This Magical Crochet Kit

You don’t need wizard-level skills to make figures of Harry and his crew. This set includes yarn, stuffing, beads, needles, thread and a magic wand crochet hook.

Get the Harry Potter Crochet Kit starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Paper Model Set

Amazon reviewers are obsessed with these paper models, which come complete with a keepsake book chock full of background information and fun facts. Great gift alert!

Get the Harry Potter Paper Models starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Embroidery Kit

Whether you’re an embroidery novice or a master of the craft, this kit offers up detailed instructions to make eight pieces that are bound to impress the lucky recipient. Oh, and feel free to keep them for yourself — they will serve as whimsical home decor touches!

Get the Harry Potter Embroidery Kit starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Chess Set

This isn’t your average chess set! Before you get started, you’ll build the pieces yourself from paper. Don’t worry: There are step-by-step directions, and this will be an awesome activity for the whole family.

Get the Harry Potter Origami Chess starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hand Lettering Book

Any true Harry Potter buff will appreciate the ability to be able to draw the official crests of all four Hogwarts houses — and that’s just the beginning! There are so many entertaining sections within this book, which is exactly why it’s a top new release on Amazon.

Get the Harry Potter Hand Lettering Book starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

