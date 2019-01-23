Sometimes the difference between a good day and a great one is just a little TLC and we’ve found a cool gadget on Amazon that you can snatch up ASAP to help you do just that.

Prepare to kick your feet up and enjoy a mini back and neck massage in the comfort of your very own home courtesy of the Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager.

With a compact design that allows you to use it when lounging or sitting upright at a desk plus vibrating and heating features, this isn’t your average headrest. The pillow’s 3D deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes work out knots while a heating function eases pain.

The massager is $40 and has thousands of high ratings, with most reviewers citing it as being most effective in the back area. One buyer joked about replacing her partner as a masseuse with the machine after picking one up while others purchased the pillow as a gift for parents, spouses or as a self-care gift for themselves.

Please note that no tech products are a substitute for medical treatment. Please consult with your doctor for all pain issues to ensure the best results.

See it: Give yourself a little rest and relaxation with the Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager on Amazon for $40 while it’s still in stock!

