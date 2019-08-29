Stomach Sleepers, Rejoice — Helix Has Your Perfect Mattress





When it comes to buying a new mattress, reviews are everything. It’s a big purchase and most of us spend months reading every single thing we can about every brand and model before taking the plunge. Because let’s face it, it’s not exactly easy to “try out” a mattress. You have to get rid of your old one, somehow fit the new one through your front door and then worry about returning it a month later if your back is still aching.

I finally took the dive with the Helix Dawn Luxe. I had been eyeing it for a while and after visiting the showroom, I got a better sense of the differences between each style, which were surprisingly specific.

See It: Grab the Helix Dawn Luxe (originally up to $2,145) now starting at just $895 at Helix Sleep.

First of all, I was worried about the boxspring situation. Do people even need boxsprings anymore? I always found them quite annoying and was happy to learn this mattress boasts lumbar support coils to really make it sturdy enough to put right on my bed frame.

Did I mention it comes in a box? I’m skeptical of anything that can fit nicely into a box. But, after giving it an hour or so, sure enough, the mattress was firm, comfortable and ready to sleep on.

I opted for the Luxe version of the Dawn model because it comes with a little extra padding with a quilted pillow top, which is both breathable and feels great on your skin.

I’m a stomach sleeper, so I need more firmness in a mattress, but naturally, I also don’t want to sleep on a rock. The Dawn Luxe seemed like the perfect fit — it’s polyfoam, not their memory foam version — so while it’s firmer to the touch, it has enough give to contour nicely to your body while laying down.

My boyfriend, on the other hand, is a back or side sleeper, so I was also concerned he might not like the solid feel. It’s tough to find that balance where both parties end up happy. And while it took him a few days to adjust — we were sleeping on memory foam before — he was ultimately happy with the comfort level and no-sink situation.

A month in and my backaches are gone. I’m not a doctor, but it’s pretty safe to assume I made the right choice in trying out Helix.

