This Immune-Boosting Tea Might Be Your Ticket to Fighting the Flu

Every season can be unpredictable, but there’s something about the winter that makes temperature changes significantly more extreme. And when the the weather fluctuates on such an aggressive level, that means that we’re all more prone to illness.

Sometimes our bodies don’t know how to react to these weather changes, and as a result our immune systems can take a serious hit. That’s why it’s absolutely essential to prepare yourself to fight against winter illness, which you can start before you even come down with a cold or the flu. We love drinking a variety of different herbal teas that help us gear up to conquer these battles — including this one that you can order from Amazon right now!

Get the Hey Girl Tea Feel Better Herbal Tea Immune System Booster (originally $25) on sale for just $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This immune-boosting herbal tea from Hey Girl Tea is an all-natural, plant-based blend of ingredients that are designed to help relieve common symptoms of the cold and the flu, and prevent symptoms from worsening if you’re feeling a tad under the weather. When shoppers feel a cough coming on or are experiencing a sore throat, they say that they felt relief after just a few days with the help of this tea!

The tea contains honey and lemon, both of which are amazing natural ingredients that help fight illness. Amazon reviewers say that they love the flavor and that they can feel it soothing their throats after just one sip. One shopper said that following just one cup, their “throat cleared,” they “could breathe better” and noticeably “coughed less.”

Not only can this tea work wonders, the packaging and messaging behind the brand makes for a great gift if a friend or family member is prone to seasonal illness. In fact, a number of reviewers noted that they ordered it as gifts and that all recipients were happy to get their hands on this Hey Girl Tea product. One shopper said that a sick friend that they sent this tea to “was doing great” just one day after receiving it in the mail, which is seriously encouraging! This herbal tea might just have magical powers — and we can’t wait to give it a try for ourselves!

