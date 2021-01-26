This Bright Striped Sweater Is the Epitome of an Essential Knit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re slowly inching closer to the spring season, which means the time to temporarily retire our puffer coats and heavy duty knits is on the horizon. But of course, we’re still on the hunt for transitional sweaters that will get Us through the in-between months in style! There are a couple of key components that must be present in the sweaters we shop for right now — the right lightweight feel and the right look.

Luckily, we just discovered a sweater that hits both of these marks — and is effortlessly adorable as well! This striped sweater from Hibluco is a closet essential, and so many shoppers agree that it’s one of their best Amazon purchases to date.

Get the Hibluco Women’s Round Neck Bell Long Sleeve Color Block Knit Sweater for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.



This sweater has a lovely striped pattern that’s available in a slew of shades. Each of the sweaters highlights one general color, and features different stripes that remain true to the original palette. At the moment, there’s a blue pick, a mauve moment, a purple choice and a classic black-and-white option available.

In terms of fit, the sweater has an easygoing silhouette that drapes fabulously on the body. The material itself is lightweight and breathable, but can easily be layered over a trusty top or under a jacket and infinity scarf for extra warmth. When spring officially kicks off, the carefree and happy aesthetic will fit in perfectly with the blooming vibes outside. The world tends to get brighter once May hits, and any of these sweaters surely celebrate that!

In addition to these terrific traits, the loose bell sleeves on this sweater are beyond trendy! Reviewers are saying they’re a standout design feature which helps tie the whole look together. Considering the weather is heating up soon (fingers crossed), we’re stocking up on sweaters like this in preparation. Oh, and let’s not forget about the affordable price tag. A deal like this simply shouldn’t be missed!

