Show Your Best Self to the World With HIDE

Listen, we’re all for natural beauty. But some days, we wish our natural beauty came with fewer eye bags, blemishes and redness.

All jokes aside, we happen to think that makeup is an art form and a confidence booster. A few minutes in front of the mirror every morning goes a long way in helping us feel more comfortable out in the world. In fact, the ritual can be downright therapeutic!

Makeup can make you feel more like you.

That’s why we take the products we use very seriously. We want something that doesn’t cake on or fade away quickly. We want something that covers our imperfections and brings out our best features. We want something that actually works!

On that note, we have some exciting news! We’ve finally found a concealer and foundation that makes a difference. These fantastic products are from HIDE, the viral beauty brand that is taking social media by storm. Usually, we’re a little wary of an online cosmetic company, but we’re so happy to report that HIDE is everything the reviews promise it is.

Keep reading to get the scoop on HIDE and see if it’s the concealer and foundation you’ve been waiting for!

A Full Coverage Concealer? Finally!

Unless we’re going for an over-the-top beauty look, we don’t want to look like we’re wearing a ton of makeup. At the same time, we also don’t want to use a product that fades away after a few hours.

HIDE has both of those problems covered with their concealer.

It Seriously Covers Anything

We have yet to meet a blemish that HIDE’s concealer can’t cover. You’ll instantly notice your dark spots, bags and scars disappearing. You can even cover tattoos completely with this concealer! It’s like a disappearing magic trick.

Everyone has a choice in how they present themselves to the world. In certain settings, you might want to cover up more than in others. That’s why we love having a concealer like HIDE’s around. It’s there when we need it and it just works.

It’s Lightweight and Buildable

You might expect a concealer with that much coverage to be really cakey and thick, but that is definitely not the case with HIDE. The formula is lightweight and buildable, so even as you layer the product on, you still don’t feel like you’re wearing a ton of makeup.

It also sets immediately even without powder so you don’t need to spend too much time in front of the mirror getting everything right.

We all know the feeling of having a zit that just will not quit — the type of pimple that seems to burst through every concealer application. Well, HIDE’s concealer can take care of those pesky pimples too!

It Lasts and Lasts

Even better, this concealer doesn’t require reapplications as time goes on! HIDE’s concealer lasts up to 12 hours without reapplication. Perfect for a long day on the go.

We’re honestly obsessed with HIDE’s concealer! Choose your shade and see what it can do for your daily makeup routine.

Foundation That Won’t Weigh You Down

Concealer and foundation go hand-in-hand. HIDE’s companion set is a serious game-changer!

It can be so hard to find a foundation that actually goes with your skin tone and doesn’t clog your pores. With 20 shades to pick from, HIDE’s foundation line is our perfect match.

It’s Got an Ultra-Buildable Formula

HIDE’s foundation is a bit more lightweight than its concealer. So while the concealer does the heavy lifting in covering up anything you want to hold back, the foundation helps give you an even tone.

After using HIDE’s concealer and foundation together, our skin looked absolutely flawless.

It Honestly Feels Like Skin

Part of the reason why we love HIDE’s foundation so much is that it looks so natural. Even after we put several layers on, the foundation settled immediately and weightlessly. When we put a finger up to our skin, it just felt like skin.

Honestly, we forgot we were even wearing it, which is probably the best endorsement we have for HIDE’s foundation.

It’s Oil-Free for All Day Wear

We don’t know about you, but our faces tend to get oily by the end of the day. Many foundations have oil in them, which can just make the problem worse if you already are prone to oily skin.

Thankfully, HIDE’s foundation is oil-free and settles into a natural, matte finish. Like the concealer, it’s good for 12-hour wear. It resists sweat and won’t clog your pores. If you ask us, that’s a foundation game-changer!

We actually can’t praise this stuff enough. Finding the right foundation can be such a long and frustrating journey, and we’re so glad we tried HIDE. Give it a shot in your shade and see if it’s the solution you’ve been looking for.

The Internet Loves HIDE

Online shopping is a blessing and a curse. For one thing, we love that we don’t need to leave the house to try new products. The second new makeup arrives at our door, we run straight to the bathroom to try it out. On the other hand, you can never be quite sure that you’re buying what’s being advertised.

That’s why we always go deep into the reviews before making a purchase, especially for something that’s going to go on our precious faces.

Trust the Reviews

In that sense, you don’t have to take our word for it when it comes to HIDE. Their concealers and foundations are packed with five-star reviews from people with all sorts of skin colors, types and textures.

Here are a few highlights (makeup pun alert!) from their concealer reviews:

“This is the BEST concealer I’ve ever tried. Hands down. Goes on smooth. Never creases. Stays on all day. I LOVE IT!”

“THE best concealer I’ve used in a long time! Covers everything but still feels light and my skin still looks like skin.”

“I have gone through numerous concealers to find one that is good over the years and I will never use anything else again.”

And some more from their foundation reviews:

“Really impressed with the color match and coverage, [it] lasted all night.”

“Excellent coverage on my acne scars I couldn’t ask for a better cosmetic foundation.”

“Needed to cover up a fresh scar and this is the best foundation I have found for it! Super buildable and lightweight.”

It’s rare these days to get the Internet to agree on something. But when it comes to HIDE’s concealer and foundation, everyone seems to be on the same page. This stuff is the BEST.

Check out more reviews on HIDE’s online shop here.

Trust the Product

Another reason we’re big fans of HIDE’s concealer and foundation is that they’re both cruelty-free and vegan. We like to be conscious of how our makeup products are made before we buy them and we’re so glad that HIDE has committed to never testing on animals.

Transparency is rare in the cosmetics industry, but HIDE includes a full list of ingredients on their website so you know exactly what you’re getting and what you’re applying to your face. That’s a breath of fresh air in the beauty business.

Be Your Best Self With HIDE

A beautiful and natural-looking face of makeup can make us feel powerful. It ignites inner confidence that lasts all day, just like HIDE’s concealer and foundation.

HIDE’s concealer offers buildable, full coverage that gives you up to 12 hours of wear.

Their foundation is lightweight and breathable. It lets your natural skin shine through, while evening out your tone and leaving your skin hydrated, but not oily.

Paired together, HIDE’s concealer and foundation is a dream duo — which is why you can also buy them as a bundle. If you ask Us, this is the move. The price point is a steal for such powerful products!

Ready to give their products a try? You can find your perfect shade with HIDE’s online quiz. Everyone’s skin is different and we love that this brand has 20 shades of foundations and concealers so you can find the right combination to make your skin glow.

Facing the world isn’t always easy. We’re so excited that we found a cosmetics brand that makes it easier. Try HIDE and don’t forget to let us know what you think!

