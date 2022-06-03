Finally, a Meal Replacement Shake That Doesn’t Feel Like a Replacement

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When it comes to losing weight, we feel like we’ve tried it all. Treadmill runs, pilates classes, piling on the protein, always ordering salads, attempting new fad diets…and always feeling miserable, hungry and unfulfilled. We can’t stay motivated — especially when we aren’t seeing results. And “quick fixes” like cleanses and crash diets usually just lead to yo-yoing weight.

One thing people try is meal replacement shakes, but they’re hard to get right. So many are unappetizing and grainy or contain way too few calories and leave you hungry. They’re less of a meal replacement and more like a crumb replacement. That’s why we did our research when looking into the HLTH Code Complete Meal, and we were so happy to find that this science-based shake is the real deal — designed for real people!

Let’s rewind. HLTH Code Complete Meal was created by professor, metabolic scientist and author Dr. Ben Bikman, alongside fellow nutrition and industry experts. Bikman wanted to create a way to help people lose fat mass without losing lean mass — as happens with many other diets. Losing lean mass could lead to metabolic and physical issues, which is why instead of going low calorie, Bikman suggests controlling carbohydrate intake.

“With regards to ‘sticking with it,’ by cutting carbs, rather than cutting calories, a person is able to eat until satiated and essentially follow the rule: ‘eat when you’re hungry, don’t eat when you’re not,’” he explained. “This might mean the low-carb eater may actually eat more calories than the low-fat eater, and still manage to lose body fat.”

In another article, Bikman said, “By limiting carbs, and consuming the right blend of proteins and healthy fats, you’ll not only have much more sustainable energy, it will help accelerate your metabolism, help strengthen your immune system and even aid in gut health and brain health.” And so, HLTH Code Complete Meal was born!

HLTH Code Complete Meal was created to be “the world’s healthiest (and most delicious) meal replacement shake.” It’s a way to lose weight without having to go hungry or count calories. Each one is 400 calories, making it actually enough to fill you up, and is made with the mindset that every ingredient counts (because it does)!

HLTH Code Complete Meal shake features 25 vitamins and minerals, healthy gut enzymes and probiotics, fiber and 27 grams of protein to keep you energized. It even includes apple cider vinegar and collagen to seriously focus on your all-around health. Don’t be concerned about the fat you see in the ingredients, by the way. The body needs essential fatty acids — these aren’t bad fats!

These shakes also contain no added sugar and no GMOs. They’re keto-friendly too, and they’re even made in the the USA at a cGMP-certified, FDA-registered facility. And we know you’re wondering about the flavors, which reviewers are totally loving. You can choose between Chocolate Macadamia and Creamy Vanilla. Or grab both! Feel free to add a BlenderBottle® to your purchase as well before checking out to really set yourself up for success!

