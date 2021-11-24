Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are officially underway, and we’re ready to celebrate! It’s time to deck the halls — after all, ‘tis the season to be jolly. Now that we’re safely socializing again, we already have a few holiday parties on our calendar. As much as we’re excited to dance the night away under twinkly lights, we kind of forgot how to dress up for special events. This time last year, we were getting ready to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in sweats and slippers. But we need to step it up for our upcoming gatherings — loungewear simply will not do. We need the perfect holiday dress that is flattering, fashionable and affordable.

After researching the most stylish options on the market, we found a fabulous frock for all your winter festivities — and this one just so happens to be a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon. Whether you’re rockin’ around the Christmas tree or ringing in the new year, dress to impress with this velvet long-sleeved stunner. For only $37, this top-rated dress is a steal. Read on to shop this popular pick before it sells out!

Get the GUBERRY Women’s Wrap V Neck Long Sleeve Velvet Bodycon Ruched Cocktail Party Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

The GUBERRY ruched party dress is our dream frock for the holiday season. Velvet is luxuriously soft, warm and cozy, and this material is particularly lightweight and stretchy for extra elasticity. Featuring a V-neckline, wrap cut and ruched side detailing, this dress strikes the ideal balance between sultry and sophisticated. Did we mention it’s supremely figure-flattering? It hugs your body in all the right places. A mix of a mini and midi, this dress is a winter winner. Plus, the dress comes in eight jewel-tone colors that embody the rich hues of the holidays.

Multiple reviews noted that this bestselling dress is ultra-comfy and flattering on curves. “I absolutely love this dress — it fit beautifully! I wore this for our family’s Christmas photos. I was also 4 months postpartum and was still feeling very self-conscious about my body. But this dress made me feel beautiful and sexy!” shared one shopper. “The material is thick and didn’t feel cheap at all. Highly recommend buying it!” Another customer said that this dress “fits like a glove.” And one satisfied shopper said, “I wore this for Christmas Eve and got so many compliments! It’s the perfect red velvet, has a good amount of stretch too it and is super flattering! I love the wrap style, it accentuates your curves but hides your tummy at the same time.”

We suggest teaming this velvet frock with a pair of pumps for a special occasion. You could add dangly earrings or a simple necklace to accessorize the look, but the dress deserves the spotlight. Prepare to receive all the compliments in this showstopper!

