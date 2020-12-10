7 Holiday Face Masks That Will Arrive Before Christmas — If You’re Quick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we shop for a holiday outfit, it usually involves some glitter here, some glow there and an ugly sweater or two. This year, however, we’re adding one more accessory to our look, and it’s not a gemstone headband (though those are welcome too). We’re talking about protective face masks!

At this point, you probably own at least a couple of reliable face masks. Are they festive or holiday-themed though? Probably not so much. A mask’s ultimate purpose is to protect those around us, but when they provide an opportunity to add some seasonal flair to our outfit, we might as well take it. So, let’s do it! We’ve rounded up a bunch of festive face masks from Amazon you can still get in time for Christmas if you act now!

This 6-Pack + Activated Carbon Filters

Why grab just one mask when you can have six? These masks have all of the Santa, snow and reindeer you could ask for, but possibly the best part is that each pack comes with 15 activated carbon filters!

Get the Awolf 6 pc Christmas Face Masks for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Meow-ry Christmas Mask

This adorable mask is for all of the cat lovers out there. We would definitely love to kiss that little furry forehead under the mistletoe!

Get the wrdest Christmas Cat Funny Face Mask for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Winter Wonderland Mask

This snowy mask can work for any holiday — as long as it’s during the winter. And the best part about this snow is that it doesn’t require any shoveling!

Get the allsro Snowflakes Face Mask for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Adorable Cartoon 5-Pack

Another pack for the whole family (or just for every weekday for you)! These masks have adorable little illustrations of Christmas- and holiday-themed items, like gingerbread men and wrapped gifts!

Get the ASDERAY 5 pc Reusable Christmas Cloth Face Masks for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Social Distance Reminder Mask

What better character than the Grinch to remind everyone to maintain their six feet of social distance?

Get the Ansxiy Grinch Mask for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Whimsical Mask

This creative mask spells out the word “believe,” using holiday accents to decorate the letters, such as the snowflake dotting the “i” or the reindeer head forming the “v”!

Get the Allsro Believe in Christmas Mask for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Santa Claus Face Mask

Who needs an itchy fake beard when you can simply wear this Santa mask instead? Oh, what fun!

Get the ALLSRO Christmas Beard Half Face Mask for just$14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

