7 Easy Holiday Gifts for Your In-Laws

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So, you found the love of your life and you’re happily married? Congrats! Even though you’ve already met the parents, it’s never too late to make a great impression on your in-laws. With the holidays coming up, this is your chance to show your relatives how much you care. But it’s hard enough getting a gift for your own folks — picking out the perfect present for your partner’s parents is an even taller task.

We rounded up some of our favorite holiday finds from Amazon, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Zappos. All you have to do is narrow in on your in-laws’ hobbies and choose a corresponding product from our list below. Do they love entertaining or gardening? We have gifts for that. Read on to shop these guaranteed hits for the holidays!

For the Fitness Fan

This Sharper Image Deep Tissue Massager is a post-workout recovery tool that targets tight knots and sore muscles. And it’s currently on sale for $87 off! One happy customer called this massager a “life saver of a tool!” Another shopper shared, “There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t use this massager. It’s durable, has plenty of attachments, and is great to hit those hard-to-reach places. It’s got 3 adjustable speeds for different comfort levels. Definitely an A+.”

Get the Sharper Image Massager Deep Tissue Percussion With Case for just $130 (originally $217) at Macy’s!

For the Cozy Champion

Hibernation season is here, so give your in-laws the coziest holiday gift with this UGG Amita Throw. Made from boucle yarn woven with cotton, this comfy blanket is ideal for chilly weather. One shopper said, “This blanket is extremely soft and the material is great.”

Get the UGG Amita Throw for just $72 (originally $98) at Zappos!

For the Hostess With the Mostess

If your in-laws enjoy hosting parties, this stainless steel ice bucket will be right up their alley. Inspired by Marie Antoinette’s palace of Versaille, this elegant gift features golden ivy leaves and brass oak carvings — it’s simply one-of-a-kind. Your in-laws will be able to keep all of their drinks cold in style with this beautiful bucket.

Get the Michael Aram Ivy & Oak Mini Bucket for just $90 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

For the Sweet Tooth

‘Tis the season to indulge in sweet treats, and what better way to store them than in this adorable mistletoe cookie jar? The green and red colors will match all of your in-laws’ holiday decor. Make some memories by baking cookies together, or complete the gift with your own homemade batch.

Get the Vietri Mistletoe Arrow Cookie Jar for just $57 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

For the Gardener With a Green Thumb

Grow a garden from the comfort of your own home with this indoor kit, featuring a planter base with a built-in water reservoir, an LED lamp and three basil starter pods. One shopper said, “This was a Christmas gift for someone who lives in NY City and needed something green. He was very pleased with the planter and it won’t take up much space!” Another customer gushed, “This self-watering garden is so much fun! I enjoy watching the basil plants sprout and mature. Compact and attractive, this garden fits nicely on the kitchen counter, where fresh herbs are immediately available for food preparation.”

Get the Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden for just $75 (originally $140) at Nordstrom!

For the Beauty Buff

Skin always becomes dry and chapped in the winter, so give your in-laws a helping hand with this nourishing hand care set from Kiehl’s. Complete with three scented hand creams, this stocking stuffer is a skincare staple. Each salve is 2.5 ounces, so this trio is great for travel or on the go.

Get the Kiehl’s Nourishing Hand Care Set for just $30 (originally $35) at Nordstrom!

For the Top Chef

Spice up your in-laws’ kitchen with this top-rated air fryer. Unlike traditional frying methods, this Ninja unit cooks with 75% less fat. This popular product quickly cooks food with convection heat for delicious results. One shopper declared, “Best appliance since the microwave!” Another customer said, “LOVE this air fryer, especially the ceramic coating and how fast it cooks. I’ve had numerous brands of air fryers and so far this is the best I’ve ever bought.”

Get the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer for just $100 (originally $120) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

