Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are a time of festive cheer, gift exchanges, joyous reunions and delicious meals…but they’re also a chance to show off some of your best outfits of the year. Holiday fashion is pretty much its own category. It’s time to pull out the velvet, the sequins, the metallics, the plaids, the gem tones and the pieces that will have everyone asking, “Where did you get that? And would it be cool if I bought the same thing?”

It’s not always easy to find pieces that will have this enchanting effect, but that’s why we’re here. We’ve got you! Here are seven holiday pieces that will make sure you’re voted as “best dressed” at any holiday party!

This Sparkling Blouse

Caution: This sequin wrap top may leave you shining brighter and more brilliantly than the star atop the Christmas tree or the flames dancing atop the menorah or kinara!

Get the Open Edit Sequin Wrap Top for just $69 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Rich Velvet Dress

Velvet is always going to be a timeless classic, and this off-the-shoulder dress is a stunning take. You’re going to look like a goddess in every last holiday photo this year!

Get the GRACE KARIN Velvet Dress starting at just $31 at Amazon with free shipping via Prime!

This Rib-Knit Skirt

This is the type of skirt that will turn heads! The Malbec shade is a holiday delight and the rib-knit material is both comfortable and figure-loving. This piece is machine-washable as well!

Get the 525 America Rib-Knit Pencil Skirt for just $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue with free shipping!

These Packable Ballet Flats

These Tory Burch flats are perfect because they’ll go with anything from jeans to a long dress, but they add elegance and luxury with their golden logo hardware. Even better is that they’re packable for holiday traveling. Even better is that they’re on sale!

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Quilted Leather (originally $238) for just $179 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

This Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress

This mock-neck sweater mini dress is completely lovely and definitely cozy for chilly holidays — especially if you’re posing for photos outdoors or visiting a market or decoration display in town!

Get the Style & Co Petite Solid Mock-Neck Sweater Dress (originally $60) for just $36 for a limited time at Macy’s with free shipping!

This Silky Skirt

This snowy, silky, silver slip skirt is the glimmer that’s going to catch everyone’s eye this year. Pair it with anything from a tee to a fancy blouse. Sneakers, boots and heels all work too, depending on the dress code!

Get The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt for just $45 at Amazon with free shipping via Prime!

This Plaid Shirt Coat

This wooly shirt coat is an outerwear staple you’ll also wear indoors all day long. So easy to layer and so perfect for both the holidays and the months afterwards!

Get the BP. Oversized Shirt Coat for just $69 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

