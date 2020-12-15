Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Your Favorite Online Stores

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time is running out — but it’s not up just yet. If you still need to nab a gift in time for Christmas, there are luckily plenty of awesome options out there that are shipping super fast. Even shipping services are helping out, letting us all know their own holiday shipping deadlines:

UPS (within the U.S.):

December 15 (Tue) – Ground shipments

December 21 (Mon) – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments

December 22 (Tue) – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments Scheduled delivery on Dec. 24

December 23 (Wed) – Deadline for UPS Next Day Air shipments

December 25 (Fri) – No pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical services available.

USPS (within the continental U.S.):

December 15 (Tue) – Deadline for USPS Retail Ground

December 18 (Fri) – Deadline for First Class Mail

December 19 (Sat) – Deadline for Priority Mail shipments

December 23 (Wed) – Deadline for Priority Mail Express shipments

Fedex (within the U.S.):

December 9 (Wed) – Deadline for FedEx SmartPost shipments (exclusions apply)

December 15 (Tue) – Deadline for FedEx Ground (scheduled pickup) and FedEx Home Delivery shipments

December 21 (Mon) – Deadline for FedEx Express Saver shipments

December 22 (Tue) – Deadline for FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. shipments

December 23 (Wed – Deadline for FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight

December 25 (Fri) – Deadline for all FedEx SameDay shipments (additional Holiday fee is applied)

Amazon:

December 14 (Mon) – Free shipping (5-8 business days) available for select orders over $25

December 18 (Fri) – Standard shipping (3-5 business days)

December 21 (Mon) – Two-Day shipping

December 23 (Wed) – One-day shipping

December 24 (Thu) – Same day delivery in select areas

December 24 (Thu) – 2-hour delivery (Prime only) in select areas

Ready to check out all of the stores you can still shop? Let’s get to it!

All of the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Our Favorite Stores

1. Anthropologie:

Standard Shipping 12/18

Express Shipping 12/21

2. Away:

Faster Shipping 12/18

3. Banana Republic:

12/20 for orders $50+

4. Banana Republic Factory:

12/20 for orders $50+

5. Bonobos:

Standard Shipping 12/16

Overnight Shipping 12/21

6. DSW:

2-Day Shipping 12/18

7. Entireworld:

2-Day Shipping 12/18

8. Everlane:

Express Domestic Shipping 12/20

9. Gorjana:

Ground Shipping 12/16

2-day Shipping 12/21

Overnight Shipping 12/22

10. J.Crew:

Standard Shipping 12/19

11. Lululemon:

FedEx Shipping (excludes self care products) 12/21

12. Macy’s:

$5 Same Day Delivery with DoorDash 12/23

Standard Shipping 12/18

13. Madewell:

12/19

14. Nisolo:

Ground Shipping 12/15

2nd-day Air 12/21

Next-day by Air 12/22

15. Nordstrom:

12/16: order by 5 p.m. PT for free standard shipping to arrive by December 24

12/20: order by 9 a.m. PT for discounted two-day shipping to arrive by December 25

12/23: order by 9 a.m. PT for paid expedited shipping to arrive by December 25

16. Outdoor Voices:

Ground Shipping 12/15

2-Day Shipping 12/20

Overnight Shipping 12/21

17. Package Free:

12/16

18. Papier:

Express Delivery 12/17

19. Parachute:

12/19: Expedited shipping within the US

20. Saks Fifth Avenue:

12/19

21. Saks Off 5th:

Rush Shipping 12/19

22. Soko Glam:

Standard Shipping 12/15

2-Day Express Shipping 12/22

23. Uncommon Goods:

Standard Shipping 12/14-12/16

24. Uniqlo:

Standard Shipping 12/17 6 p.m. ET

2-Day Shipping 12/20 6 p.m. ET

Express Shipping 12/21 6 p.m. ET

25. Urban Outfitters:

US Standard Shipping 12/18 Midnight

US Express Shipping 12/21 Midnight

Canada Standard Shipping 12/16 6:59 a.m.

26. Verishop:

2-Day Shipping 12/21

27. Warby Parker:

Expedited Shipping 12/15

Please note that shipping and delivery estimates are not 100% guaranteed for any retailer in this article.

