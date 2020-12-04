Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time. We’re about to go all out for the holidays, and we encourage everyone to do the same. Where do we start first? With our wardrobe. Celebrating the holidays in style is always important for Us, but just as important is celebrating them with a smile. That means it’s sweater time!

From funny designs to festive prints, we love any and every type of holiday sweater or sweatshirt. What we love even more is how many options are available on Amazon. We found some of the absolute best out there, so check them out below and order soon to get the most out of them — and make everyone you know jealous!

This Grinch Pullover

“Stupid. Ugly. Out of date. This is ridiculous. If I can’t find something nice to wear I’m not going.” The Grinch himself may have had some outfit trouble, but you won’t when you have this crew neck in your arsenal!

Get the Meladyan Funny Graphic Crew Neck Sweatshirt for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Mistletoe Sweatshirt

This cotton-blend fleece is so comfy, we’d want it even without the mistletoe graphic in front, but we are so happy it’s there!

Get the Hanes Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This New Take on an Old Classic

Snoop Dogg‘s retelling of A Visit from St. Nicholas might sound a little different than you’re used to, but that means it’s all the more fun!

Get the Memetic Twas The Nizzle Before Chrismizzle Unisex Sweatshirt starting at just $25 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Fire Sweatshirt

This Hanukkah sweatshirt combines a retro look with a modern phrase for a unique and creative result. This is such a treasure, we feel like we just spun the dreidel and got a ג (gimel)!

Get the Let’s Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt for just $33 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Snowy Sweater

That smiling snowman makes us smile. So do the shimmering sequin details, the snowflake print and the inclusive size range!

Get the Sequin Snowman Christmas Sweater for just $50 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Christmas Cardigan

Santa and gingerbread men and candy canes, oh my! This Christmas-themed cardigan has it all going on and then so much more!

Get the Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweater Cardigan (originally $65) for just $40 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cottagecore Crew Neck

Trees, apple cider and hot cocoa? This sweatshirt represents all of our cottagecore Christmas dreams!

Get the CANIKAT Lightweight Crew Neck Sweatshirt for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Chai-ly Funny Sweater

“Chai” may mean “life” in Hebrew, but when it comes to this Chai Maintenance Hanukkah sweater, it means get me more sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) — stat!

Get the Faux Real Chai Maintenance Sweater for just $28 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Movie Marathon Staple

This one goes out to all of the Hallmark Christmas movie lovers out there (including Us). We now have an official uniform!

Get the Flovey This is My Christmas Movies Watching Shirt Zip Sweatshirt starting at just $22 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

