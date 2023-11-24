Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Now is the time to indulge in Black Friday sales! To many of Us, this is the best time to snag deep savings on your favorites at retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more.
Whether you’re looking for deals for home decor, appliances, tools or more, The Home Depot’s Black Friday sale is the way to go. Read more for 20 quick-fire Black Friday deals to shop at The Home Depot while you still can!
Here are the best Black Friday deals at The Home Depot:
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery — 33% off!
- Blink Wired Floodlight Smart Security Camera — 50% off!
- Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid — 20% off!
- StyleWell Goodwin Mid-Century Modern Vegan Faux Leather Sofa — 40% off!
- Hampton Bay 48K BTU Stainless Steel Patio Heater with Wheels — 38% off!
- Ridgid 9 Amp 7 in. Blade Corded Wet Tile Saw with Stand — 33% off!
- LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable Front Load Washer — 28% off!
- LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Vented Stackable Electric Dryer —28% off!
- Dewalt 20-Volt MAX ToughSystem Lithium-Ion 6-Tool Cordless Combo Kit — 33% off!
- Hikolayae Myrtle Springs Nested Hardside Luggage Set — 65% off!
- Home Decorators Collection Oversized Black Metal Frame Windowpane Classic Floor Mirror — 40% off!
- GE 1- Cup Semi Automatic Espresso Machine — 20% off!
- Aria 10 qt. Black AirFryer — 42% off!
- Weston Pro-1200 12-Tray Black Food Dehydrator with Temperature Control — 26% off!
- Home Decorators Collection Genoa 15.5 oz. Lead-Free Crystal White Wine Glasses — 40% off!
- Home Decorators Collection Chastain Solid 32-Piece Matte Black Stoneware Dinnerware Set — 40% off!
- StyleWell Natural Woven Hyacinth Counter Stool — 40% off!
- Glacier Bay Tobana 30 in. W x 19 in. D x 34 in. H Single Sink Bath Vanity — 35% off!
- Novilla 12 in. Medium to Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress — 28% off!
- Fufu & Gaga 5-Drawers White Makeup Vanity Sets Dressing Table Sets With Stool — 31% off!
