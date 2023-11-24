Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Shop 20 Black Friday Deals at The Home Depot

By
Home Depot
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now is the time to indulge in Black Friday sales! To many of Us, this is the best time to snag deep savings on your favorites at retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more.

Related: 25 Best Black Friday Deals Under $25

Whether you’re looking for deals for home decor, appliances, tools or more, The Home Depot’s Black Friday sale is the way to go. Read more for 20 quick-fire Black Friday deals to shop at The Home Depot while you still can!

Here are the best Black Friday deals at The Home Depot:

Related: Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Are Live — Limited Quantities

amazon-daily-deals-black-friday

Deal of the Day

Coach! Olaplex! Shop the Best Deals on Black Friday View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories