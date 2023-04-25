Try These Manuka Honey-Infused Shots to Boost Immunity

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it: There are so many tips and tricks all over the internet and social media claiming to know what is best to put into your body. The influx of information can sometimes become overwhelming. Whether you’re bloated and aren’t sure what’s causing the chaos or always feeling tired, you may be fed up and completely unsure of what to do. But luckily, we may have found the ultimate product to solve so many of your wellness woes in the most convenient-yet-delicious way— Honeydrop’s new line of Manuka honey infused wellness shots.

Honeydrop, which is a lifestyle brand known for infusing honey into beneficial and delicious beverages, has recently launched a new line of two oz. shots that come in four varied flavors: Restore, Immunity, Boost and Detox. These excellent options are filled with a unique combination of ingredients, so you can choose which wellness factor to focus on and which is ultimately best for you.

Each shot is blended with Manuka honey, which provides an abundance of benefits, such as boosting the immune system and acting as a prebiotic. The ingredient is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties and is great for your digestive system. Who doesn’t need a little boost in that department, after all?

“We are thrilled to introduce our new line of Manuka honey infused wellness shots,” Andrew Lorig, CEO of Honeydrop, said in a statement. “We believe in the power of natural ingredients to promote health and wellness and are incredibly excited to share the benefits of Manuka honey with our customers.”

The Restore shot contains fresh ginger, lemon, cayenne, propolis and royal jelly to help soothe and rejuvenate the body. The Immunity shot includes turmeric, ginger and black pepper to help kickstart the immune system. The Boost shot contains matcha, ginger and cayenne to give you that natural energy boost and help you start the day. And last but not least, the Detox shot contains fresh ginger, lemon and cayenne to help cleanse and purify the body.

Along with Honeydrop’s cold pressed lemonade line, the wellness shots are currently available on Honeydrop.com and select stores in the NYC area. Visit Honeydrop.com to purchase today and receive 35% off your first order with discount code SPRING35!

