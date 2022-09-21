This Eucalyptus Lip Balm Will Save Your Chapped Lips and Bring Back Hydration

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all hate having chapped lips. It’s uncomfortable, stings and looks even worse than it feels when they start to peel. If you’re like Us, you’ve also experienced sunburnt lips, which takes that chapped sensation to the next level. Ditch those days forever with the Honeydrop Peppermint Eucalyptus Lip Balm!

The balm is infused with Manuka Honey, which is sure to keep your lips hydrated. If you’re worried about any sun damage you may have caused over the years, the balm also has an anti-aging component that will fight back against any environment triggers. Plus, peppermint flavor may give your lips a bit of a tingle — but one that makes you feel fresh and clean.

Because of Manuka Honey’s all-natural blend, the balm is antibacterial and even an anti-inflammatory. Ideal for chapped lips and any other wrinkles you have, the balm can be applied anywhere. It targets fine lines and leaves the skin feeling moisturized after applying.

In addition, Peppermint Eucalyptus Lip Balm can also stimulate new tissue growth. It works to repair and regenerate damaged cells and remove dead ones. While it does work best on chapped lips, the natural antioxidants used in the balm fight to reduce wrinkles.

Dry skin can actually lead to fine lines and wrinkles, so it’s important to stop them before they start. Manuka Honey fights against dry skin and holds moisture in your cells when applied, which will stop your lips from getting more chapped.

If you need any more of an incentive to buy, Honeydrop works to help save bees and is “committed to conservation.” The amazing company recently had an event in late August to help “bring awareness and celebrate” bees. What more could you ask for?

