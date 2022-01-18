This Bestselling Cable Knit Sweater Vest Is an Instant Wardrobe Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The return of the humble sweater vest was an exciting fashion moment for Us. While we started wearing them again in the warmer months, there are easy ways to style these handy garments year-round. Of course, you can rock them solo in the spring or summer — and you can simply throw on a few more layers for a winter-friendly ensemble. These popular knit vests are what we would consider wardrobe staples!

This vest from HOTAPEI has been on our radar ever since we first spotted it on Amazon, and it’s still a major hit with shoppers. It has all of the versatile qualities that reviewers look for — not to mention a truly affordable price tag. Steal alert!

Get the HOTAPEI Cable Knit Sweater Vest (originally $36) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This vest is as classic as it gets. It has a cable knit design that provides chunky texture, plus a loose fit that feels comfortable and casual. It’s designed to fit oversized, so keep that in mind before you place your order. If you’re not a fan of that aesthetic, you can size down for a tighter fit. Many shoppers admit to doing this, so you’re in fabulous company.

This vest comes in a slew of sleek shades — it may be hard to choose just one! Each of these hues will look lovely layered over a white button-down shirt for a professional look, but there’s no reason to stop there. Any one of these vests will complement a turtleneck, a long-sleeve top or even a different knit. Let’s think outside the box, people!

HOTAPEI Cable Knit Sweater Vest

Get the HOTAPEI Cable Knit Sweater Vest (originally $36) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’ve wanted to try the sweater vest trend but have yet to invest, this is the perfect choice. In addition to all of its captivating qualities, the fact that it’s on sale is a major treat. It’s bound to become a wardrobe staple — and best of all, it will team well with a variety of other garments hiding in your closet. It’s the best of the vests!

See it: Get the HOTAPEI Cable Knit Sweater Vest (originally $36) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from HOTAPEI and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!