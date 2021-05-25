This Volumizing Gel Is the Key to Trendy Full Eyebrows

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s talk about beauty trends of the 1990s for a second. While some fads — like chunky highlights, dark lip shades and bold eyeshadow — have come back in style, pencil-thin eyebrows remain a craze of the past. We can’t believe how much over-plucking went on back then, and it’s clear that the beauty world has evolved since. Right now, it’s all about thick and full eyebrows, but unfortunately, not all of Us were blessed with naturally bushy brows at birth.

Luckily, you can create the illusion of voluminous brows by using specific gels, and one of our absolute favorites is from Hourglass Cosmetics. It has an amazing buildable formula that can give you the thick brows you’ve always wanted — and then some!

Get the Arch™ Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel for $28, available from Hourglass Cosmetics!

This gel is infused with microfibers that upgrade the volume you might be lacking in your brows. The gel is also tinted and comes in six different shades that you can match to the color of your natural brows. This way, the vibe that you create looks totally seamless! You’re building up your brows on two different fronts with this gel, which is truly impressive.

The formula itself is fantastic, but the brush that comes with this gel is also worth noting. There are two different sides — one that has shorter, dense bristles and one with longer, thinner ones. If you want to use less product, go with the thinner side, and if you to pack on more, the thicker side is ideal. The thinner bristles are also excellent for brushing out your brows to finish off your shape!

If you’ve never used any type of tinted brow product before, this gel is likely one of the easier options on the market! Just brush the gel upwards in the direction your brows naturally grow, and then curve downward to create an arch. If you want to add more volume and texture to your brows, brush the gel in the opposite direction of your hair growth first, then brush them down as usual.

It’s far easier to use a brow gel as opposed to a brow pencil, and it can save a lot of time too! In just one step, you can fill in, volumize and set your brows when you use this Hourglass gel. It’s also both smudge- and flake-proof, so your brows will stay in place and look amazing all day long. Even if your brows are sparse, this brow gel can completely transform them to appear fuller almost instantly!

