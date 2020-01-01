Us Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s officially time to stop making excuses. With a new decade upon Us, we’re looking to shake things up in all areas of our lives — but truthfully, it’s hard to figure out exactly where to start! A journey to wellness is always at the top of the priority list — yet when it comes time to make positive changes, there seems to be an endless series of hurdles along the way.

If we’re being honest, the past few years have been filled with fad diets and stressful wellness programs that didn’t quite work. This is no doubt discouraging, and if it sounds familiar, just know you’re not alone. The good news? Noom is here to hold all of our hands as we enter 2020!

Pick up a two-week trial of Noom today!

In case you’re unfamiliar with Noom, it’s seriously making waves in the wellness space at the moment. It’s an app-driven method determined to allow users to live their best lives — which is our ultimate goal, right? By offering up personalized plans to suit everyone’s individual needs, Noom goes above and beyond other apps on the market that promise instant gratification practically overnight. Instead of focusing on maintaining a rigid diet, Noom allows its users to delve into their mental health and figure out why exactly they have certain relationships with food.

By diving deep and discovering root causes of complex dynamics within ourselves instead of searching for a quick fix, Noom creates an atmosphere of positivity. In fact, each user receives a Goal Specialist, who is there to guide them through the inevitable ups and downs that arise on a path to wellness. The specialist team is trained in cognitive behavioral therapy, so the support sessions are incredibly valuable. You may be setting out to lose a few pounds or simply improve how you feel about food and end up finding out much more than you ever thought possible!

Pick up a two-week trial of Noom today!

The Noom community is strong — they boast over 45 million people who have used the app to achieve a health goal. Their statistics are no less impressive: Users have lost an average of 18 pounds in 16 weeks alone, with nearly 78% keeping the weight off for over a year! If you decide to download Noom, this will all be at your disposal — in addition to custom meal and workout plans, a comprehensive food database to log meals and interactive content all aimed to keep you on track.

By turning to a psychology-driven program, you can be rest assured that Noom isn’t the typical wellness program. It exists to build healthy habits and happiness in the most realistic way possible — which is why so many people are getting on board with Noom now!

See it: Pick up a two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!