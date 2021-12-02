Act Fast! Hunter Rain and Snow Boots Are on Sale at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wake up to puddles forming everywhere or a fresh blanket of snow coating your front yard — and have no shoes to properly face the elements? You end up soaking your canvas sneakers, or your feet start to freeze from inside your flats or sock booties. You think, “I should really buy a new pair of rain/snow boots,” and then…you still don’t. And then you regret it.

You might not want to buy a cheap pair that’s not going to work properly, but you might not want to buy a pair of top-tier boots at full price either. Hunter boots are obviously super famous and celebrity-loved, but they’re a bit of an investment. Luckily, there are a bunch on sale at Amazon right now. This is your moment!

Hunter Original Short Rain Boot

It’s the O.G.! Not too tall, not too short — this rain boot is just right and will be a great pick for almost anybody. This waterproof boot will have you stepping in puddles on purpose!

Get the Hunter Original Short Rain Boot (originally $140) now on sale at Amazon!

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot

Are the puddles a little deeper where you live? Want to leave as little leg exposed as possible under the hem of your rain coat? This taller boot is our recommended pick!

Get the Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot (originally $160) now on sale at Amazon!

Hunter Original Tall Snow Boot

A rain boot isn’t always going to be enough when there’s a foot of snow on the ground. This tall pair will help keep the snow from falling inside your shoes, and they’re made to be warmer than the rain boots!

Get the Hunter Original Tall Snow Boot (originally $150) now on sale at Amazon!

Hunter Original Chelsea Gloss Boot

Prefer a bootie style? You might find this shorter, glossier style more wearable. While you might change out of a pair of taller boots upon arriving somewhere, you might choose to leave these on all day!

Get the Hunter Original Chelsea Gloss Boot (originally $135) now on sale at Amazon!

Hunter Original Back Adjustable Boot

If you can find tall boots that fit your feet well but are either too big or too small around the calf, this adjustable pair could be game-changing!

Get the Hunter Original Back Adjustable Boot (originally $160) now on sale at Amazon!

Looking for more? Shop all women’s Hunter boots at Amazon here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds on sale!

