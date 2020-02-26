Today Only! Save Nearly $50 on Everyone’s Favorite Hunter Rain Boots

Ready for the sale of the century? We sure hope so, because there isn’t actually much time to prepare. In fact, we’re already losing valuable seconds to shop! With the rainiest season of the year directly ahead of us, the number one item on our shopping list right now is a good pair of rain boots — so stumbling upon this deal is truly a life-changing moment.

As we all know, “a good pair of rain boots” is practically synonymous with “Hunter.” The celeb-favorite brand is the ultimate go-to for stomping through puddles while looking totally chic, and everyone from Meghan Markle to Rihanna has been spotted rocking them. That’s why this sale at woot! is straight up incredible. We thought it was wild enough seeing the 41%-off markdown on these three pairs…and then we noticed the coupon for an extra $5 off. We’re losing it! Join Us and shop these three heavily-discounted pairs below!

Hunter Women’s Original Short Rain Boot

This calf-length rain boot is handcrafted from 28 parts, as Hunter is known for, and is made of a super sleek, waterproof rubber that will keep your feet dry and happy even when the streets start to flood. And hey, how cute is that adjustable buckle detail? Personally, we love owning a shorter rain boot like this in addition to a long one — especially depending on where we’re headed, our outfit or just how much rain we’re expecting that day. That’s why there’s absolutely no way we’re letting this deal go — and are definitely stocking up on multiple colors!

Get the Hunter Women’s Original Short Rain Boot (originally $100) in four colors for just $54 with code HUNTER at woot! Sale lasts through February 26, 2020.

Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boot

Looking for that classic Hunter look? Look no further! This iconic boot has been stunning shoppers for over 60 years, clearly making its name as the top rain boot in the entire world. It will protect your legs or pants all the way up to the knee, and best of all, you won’t find yourself looking or feeling underdressed just because you’re wearing rubber boots. In fact, wearing these boots may earn you even more compliments than you would have received without them!

Get the Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boot (originally $100) in Hunter Green for just $54 with code HUNTER at woot! Sale lasts through February 26, 2020.

Hunter Women’s Original Tall Gloss Boot

The matte look of the previous two boots is always a vibe, but sometimes we need a little gloss to add some shine into our life — especially on dark, dreary days. These tall, gleaming rain boots are exactly the shoes to make it happen, and you know what? Owning them may actually have you wishing for April showers all year round!

Get the Hunter Women’s Original Tall Gloss Boot (originally $100) in two colors for just $54 with code HUNTER at woot! Sale lasts through February 26, 2020.

