This Comfy Pair of Pants Proves the Culotte Trend Is Back

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Culotte pants are some of the most comfortable bottoms around, and we’re absolutely ecstatic that they’re back in style! These wide-legged wonders feel fabulous when you wear them, and they can actually be the foundation of a super cute look too!

In fact, we found a pair of culotte pants from iconic luxe that are exactly what we want to be rocking right now. They have the ideal aesthetic and feel that we’re in the market for, and they’re incredibly affordable too!

Get the iconic luxe Women’s Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2020, but are subject to change.



These pants have a slightly high-waisted fit that can team well with both cropped sweaters and long shirts. The pant legs are ultra-wide, which is a dream when it comes to comfort. They’re made from an incredibly soft and stretchy jersey material, and shoppers say they adore wearing them!

These pants fit snug in all the right places, plus they’re somehow seriously flattering. They offer up an easygoing vibe, and they’re perfectly suited for the warmer months of the year or a vacation!

Get the iconic luxe Women’s Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Variety is the spice of life, and you can get these pants in tons of different colors. We love the darker shades, but there are plenty of lighter hues if that’s what you prefer. Throwing them on is incredibly easy — all you have to do is pull them up and you’re ready to roll! Wear them out to brunch, or just reserve them as relaxing lounge pants to wear around the house. They would even make great pajama pants!

Doubting the culotte trend? One reviewer admits to buying seven pairs — and claims to be going back for more. Now that’s what we call enthusiasm — these pants are clearly major!

See it: Get the iconic luxe Women’s Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from iconic luxe and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!