Give Your Pout a Facial With This Exfoliating and Hydrating Lip Mask

We always keep a lip balm stashed in our purses in case our lips start to feel dry. We like to think that the extra moisture will help hydrate our lips and improve the situation, but it doesn’t always work. Maybe we’re simply using lip balms that don’t agree with Us — or maybe we need something more!

When you think about it, lip balms basically sit on top of the skin — not penetrating deeply. That’s why we were immediately intrigued by this lip mask from Ilia Beauty! It may look like a standard lip product, but it reportedly does so much more than meets the eye.

You’re likely wondering what makes this treatment different from others. For starters, its exfoliating properties may help to get rid of dead skin buildup. Yes, it’s essentially a facial for your lips! The formula contains papaya enzymes that are designed to gently exfoliate your lips, while salicornia and hyaluronic acid help to moisturize them and make them appear supple.

Numerous other lip masks on the market function more like lip balms or glosses, and are intended to be used throughout the day. The difference here is this one is more powerful, so it’s not something that you can keep in your clutch. It’s recommended that you only use this treatment twice daily: in the morning and at night, due to its exfoliating abilities. Just apply a thin layer onto clean, dry lips and you’re all set!

Ilia conducted a clinical trial and received amazing feedback on how this lip treatment works! After just one day of use, 94% of participants claimed that their lips felt smoother, and 91% noted the moisturizing results felt instantaneous. That was only after one day! After one week, 97% of users said their lips felt softer, and 91% exclaimed that they felt so much more hydrated!

Shoppers are saying that their lips “have never been softer” thanks to this amazing treatment, and proclaim it’s the best lip mask they have ever tried. Lip balms may be relatively hydrating and will always be a fixture in our makeup kits, but when we need a treatment that goes a step further, this pick from Ilia Beauty could be exactly what we’ve been missing. Get ready to say goodbye to chapped and dry lips for good!

Get the Lip Wrap Treatment Mask for $26, available from Ilia Beauty!

