Say Yes to Self-Care With These Pampering Products From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Self-care is a crucial part of our wellness routine. From baths to beauty sleep, and massages to meditation, we’re all about some extra TLC. But it can be difficult to find time to unwind with all of the appointments and activities on our calendar. Plus, we often feel guilty for prioritizing our own happiness when we still have responsibilities to fulfill at work and at home. Yet by promoting our physical and mental health, we find that we show up with more energy and focus in other areas of our lives. Since the past year has been especially stressful, it’s more important than ever to slow down and recharge with some R&R. If you’re searching for a successful self-care strategy, indulge in LifeToGo’s pampering products. You deserve to put yourself first!

Sanara Skincare Yerba Maté Bath Soak

Soak up some self-care with this aloe and jojoba oil bath soak from Sanara Skincare. Made from ancient Latin American ingredients including yerba maté and Brazilian clay, this 2020 Eco-Excellence Award Winner may soothe skin and relieve stress. Light a candle and play relaxing music to enhance your spa experience.

Get the Sanara Skincare Yerba Maté Bath Soak for just $43 at LifeToGo!

Pure Brazilian Hair Products

Trying to replicate the glossy shine you see in haircare commercials? Pure Brazilian shampoo, conditioner, serum and masque will give your locks the luscious radiance you’re looking for. These color-safe products offer UV protection to eliminate frizz, protect against heat damage from styling and prevent split ends and breakage. Enjoy endless good hair days!

Get the Pure Brazilian Hair Products starting at just $26 at LifeToGo!

SoundCore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Get the party started with this high-tech portable Bluetooth speaker. With 360° sound, beat-driven lighting and waterproof protection, this SoundCore speaker is ideal for the beach or the bath. Music can be therapeutic, so embrace the healing properties of this audio equipment.

Get the SoundCore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker for just $70 at LifeToGo!

Elements Truffles Ayurveda Gift Box

Life is like a box of chocolates…but this time, you know what you’re going to get. This Ayurveda-inspired gift box includes two classic artisanal chocolate bars in Sea Salt and Raspberry, three Rasa bars in Maple Toffee, Black Lava Salt and Spicy Cayenne and the best-selling Coco Fuel in Lemon. Treat yourself to some healthy chocolate for the soul.

Get the Elements Truffles Ayurveda Gift Box for just $28 at LifeToGo!

