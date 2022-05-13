This $7 Product May Be What You Need to Avoid Breakouts All Summer Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s an unfortunate fact that once summer rolls around, our skin can be especially prone to acne. The increased heat means an uptick in sweating, which translates to more oil that may clog our our pores and cause breakouts. This year, we’re looking to avoid this — and even though we have a go-to cleanser, it may be time to give it an extra boost!

If you’ve been using your hands to clean your skin, there may be a better and more sanitary way to get the job done. What we’re suggesting is incorporating a facial scrubber like this one from INNERNEED into the fold! With over 58,000 Amazon reviews, this tool could be the real deal — and it costs just $7.

Get the INNERNEED Soft Silicone Face Brush Cleanser and Massager for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This tool is made from silicone and contains tiny bristles that help exfoliate your skin for a deeper clean. The best part? It’s not just for your face — this is actually a two-for-one deal! The set comes with a smaller scrubber for the face and a larger one that you can use on your body. Acne can pop up anywhere, so it’s ideal that you can tackle it all with both of these brushes.

Unlike bristle brushes, silicone ones are reportedly far more sanitary. You won’t have to change it out as often because it naturally doesn’t get makeup, oil or other dirt stuck in it! You will just have to give it an extra wash every once in a while, but the brush is fairly self-sufficient. This product is easy to use thanks to the hand grips on the back, and it may be able to help your cleansers work better for even clearer skin. Goals!

