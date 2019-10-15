



Picture this: one-too-many Food Network-binge watches in, where suddenly we’re starting to think, “That doesn’t look hard to make. I can definitely do that.” And for those five ambitious seconds, we totally could . . . until we actually can’t. Unfortunately, somewhere between measuring and mixing, our true level of expertise starts to shine through and it’s back to the drawing board for Us all — meaning trusty take-out.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. See, home-cooked meals are one of life’s greatest pleasures and we should all be able to enjoy them. Of course, we should be able to do so without any of the hassle or kitchen nightmares. But how? It’s easy! Let’s avoid all of those complicated machines and instructions and instead focus on one straightforward and easy-to-use device. Let Us introduce everyone to the Instant Pot. Any (or all) five of these will turn any novice into a master chef.

1. This 7-in-1 Instant Pot

Clear your counters! We’ve officially found the be-all, end-all for kitchen appliances: this pressure cooker. It’s the ultimate 7-in-1 and will replace many of our everyday staples. Here, this piece will work as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sautéer, yogurt maker and warmer. With a few simple buttons, it’ll monitor pressure, temperature, keep time and even adjust the heat intensity and duration to achieve the desired results. Sounds amazing, right?

See it: Grab the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker (originally $100) now only $70 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

2. This 6-in-1 Instant Pot

Hoping to get ahead on dinner before heading to work? Turn to this pressure cooker. When tossing in tonight’s dinner, this pressure cooker will cook on a low (safe!) heat for up to 240 minutes. Plus, it’ll automatically turn off (to avoid any This Is Us-style tragedies) and keep it warm for a little over ten hours. What’s better than that? Only that it’ll replace six of our other appliances too!

See it: Grab the Instant Pot LUX60V3 V3 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker (originally $80) now only $65+ FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

3. This Bestselling Instant Pot

Looking for a pressure cooker that doesn’t just work but goes above and beyond? Turn to this top-selling cooker that has held the number one spot time-after-time. Sure, this tool replaces the same features as the two above, but it also does so much more. It’ll work as a sterilizer and even make cakes too. Talk about the ultimate timesaver! And, if you’re wondering if it lives up to the hype? The countless reviewers claim it’s “easy and effective” as ever.

See it: Grab the Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker (originally $160) now only $140, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

4. This WiFi Instant Pot

Let’s not just cook — but cook smarter. And, when reaching for this Instant Pot that features WiFi, that’s just what we’ll do. This 8-in-1 Instant Pot features over 1,000 pre-programmed recipes that are all accessible when hooking up to any Alexa or WiFi-enabled device. Yes, those homemade recipes are just a few clicks away!

See it: Grab the Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure (originally $150) now only $134 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

5. The Instant-Pot Max

We’ve saved the best for last! Sure, all the above pressure cookers will make day-to-day cooking easier than ever but if you want to rev up the process, turn to this Instant Pot that works overtime to do so. It looks to Nutriboost Technology to give it that extra boost our recipes need. It’ll provide a boiling motion during pressure cooking to break down food, add in nutrition, flavor and also create an automatic altitude adjustment for the most precise cooking time ever.

See it: Grab the Instant Pot Max 60, 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker (originally $200) now only $150 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional slow cookers also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!