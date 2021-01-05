This Chic Knit Zip-Up Is So Much More Than Your Average Hoodie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we adore them endlessly, hoodies just aren’t pieces that you can wear everywhere. They’re too casual to rock in most professional settings unless there’s an incredibly lax dress code — at least that’s what we thought! There are some options on the market that are more refined than others. Best of all, they still offer up all of the same comfy, cozy goodness as their more casual counterparts.

Finding a hoodie that strikes the perfect balance is rare, but we did it. This zip-up from Irevial is made from a sleek knit material that’s reminiscent of a cardigan, but it resembles a traditional hoodie.

Get the Irevial Women’s Zip Up Casual Long Sleeve Loose Knit Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can wear this hoodie for so many occasions. It’s a great standby to have in your office if you’re constantly complaining about the cold, and it’s also well-suited as post-workout attire. If you’re hanging out at home, running errands or grabbing an al fresco brunch with friends, it will surely come in handy. It’s made from a thick knit blend that shoppers are obsessed with, and claim will keep you warm in the winter months.

It’s available in three different colors: black, light grey and deep mustard yellow. Each sweater is equipped with a drawstring hood and full-zip closure. Simply put, this item combines quality with comfort for the ultimate package deal!

Based on customer feedback, we can already tell this will be a year-round staple. It will even be a hit come summertime when the wind rolls in at night. It’s a hoodie that truly stands out — which is why we’re clicking “add to cart” immediately.

