This Easy 2-Step Facial Peel Can Give You a Post-Spa Glow at Home

Getting your skin to appear like you just left the spa and received a high-end facial has never been easier — and best of all, you can do it from the comfort of your own home! Naturally, it’s much more cost-effective to invest in seriously amazing treatments which may rival the results you would score at an aesthetician’s office.

Facial peels are one of the most popular types of services if you’re looking to transform your complexion on more than one front. They can help skin look smoother, brighter and even diminish the appearance of wrinkles, which is exactly what this peel system from iS Clinical aims to accomplish! It’s incredibly simple to use, and in just two steps, you can tackle a wide range of different skin concerns.

Get the iS CLINICAL Active Peel System for $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

This treatment takes less than five minutes to complete and comes conveniently pre-packaged into individually wrapped towelettes, which makes it a breeze to take with you on the go or pack for a upcoming vacation. Spring break self-care, anyone? The box contains 15 treatments total, with two towelettes included for each.

Step one activates the exfoliating process and has a cooling, tingling sensation. You apply the wipe all over the face and neck after cleansing, and proceed to leave it on for three minutes. Then, without washing, follow by applying step two to neutralize exfoliation and help hydrate the skin, while promoting cell rejuvenation — that’s all there is to it!

In terms of schedule, you can use this treatment every other day for the most optimal results, and it makes sense to use it at night. It’s safe for all skin types, but if you have sensitivity issues, try using it less frequently at first. Everything from pore size to fine lines and wrinkles can become less prominent over time, and your skin’s overall radiance may significantly improve. Who needs a spa facial when you can have the spa come to you?

