You May Score a Whiter Smile in Just 1 Day With Colgate’s New Express Pen

Having a white and bright smile can be such a huge confidence booster — but making that happen certainly takes time and commitment. We don’t expect most at-home dental treatments to remove stains overnight, but there’s a newly-launched pen which may be that game-changing whitening tool we’ve always fantasized about!

Getting whiter teeth in just one day may seem like a reach, but this express pen from Colgate reportedly has the power to make it happen! When you follow the instructions correctly, you should see fast results — and the longer you use it, the brighter your smile may appear.

Get the Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is an excellent pen to pick up if you have an important event coming up, like a wedding or date night which requires you to look your best. In a matter of days, you may see your smile completely transformed — and best of all, it’s one of the easiest products to use!

The first day is arguably the most important factor, because it actually kick-starts the whitening process. Not surprisingly, this is the day when you will use the whitening formula the most. Pat your teeth dry, and brush on the formula using the applicator on the pen. Wait for an hour and then use a toothbrush with water to brush it away. You repeat this three times on the first day, and then just twice afterwards.

You can use it for up to seven days, but feel free to halt the process whenever you’re satisfied with the results. Yes, it’s hard to believe — but it’s that simple! Plus, with the compact packaging, you can whiten your teeth no matter where you are! This pen’s convenience and fast-working formula is exactly what you need if you want to boost your smile in a pinch. If you’ve ever felt slightly insecure about the stains on your teeth, it’s likely worth it to give this pen a shot!

