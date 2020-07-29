Tie-Dye Wireless Headphones Just Dropped at Nordstrom, and We’re Obsessed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These days, it’s all about tie-dye! The print has completely taken over social media, and needless to say, we’re fully invested. We can’t remember the last time a trend has become such a sensation. Whether we’re shopping for pre-made pieces or attempting to DIY our own dreamy designs, we’re scooping up all of the tie-dye that we can get!

Our latest discovery? These adorable wireless headphones! If you’re equally as into the phenomenon as we are, then these headphones were practically made for you. They are totally unique and super functional to boot.

Get the Iscream Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case with free shipping for just $33, available at Nordstrom!

These headphones are entirely wireless and come with a hard charging case, which features a pastel tie-dye pattern too. The headphones can last up to three hours once fully charged, and they only take one hour to get to 100%. Wireless headphones have become all the rage over the past few years — so this is an exciting upgrade. While they definitely resemble Apple’s now-iconic AirPods, these are a much more affordable option!

In case you unfortunately misplace one of these earbuds, it won’t cost you a small fortune to replace — which is obviously a major plus. These headphones are a great gift idea, especially for any kids in your life! Rather than scooping up a pricey pair of wireless headphones that may end up disappearing, get the massively popular look with this pair from Iscream.

While everyone else is wearing white wireless headphones, you can stand out from the crowd with this funky, fresh and fabulous pair. These headphones are easy to throw into any purse — and the colorful design makes them easy to spot among your other possessions.

Of course, wireless headphones are super convenient. They connect via Bluetooth to any phone or device with syncing capabilities, and eliminate the hassles that come with wires. Plus, if your current smartphone doesn’t have a headphone jack, these will make it so much easier to charge your device and listen to music at the same time! In case you couldn’t tell, we’re in love with these adorable headphones, and we think you just may feel the same.

