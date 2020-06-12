These High-Waisted Tummy Control Shorts Can Boost Your Confidence

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not feeling tight workout clothes these days? We hear you. Even though some of Us may not be at the peak of our fitness game, there’s plenty of athletic wear available that can flatter all of our figures. Seriously!

Take these high-waisted yoga shorts that we found on Amazon, for example. Shoppers of all different shapes and sizes are obsessed with how they make them feel, and they are beyond affordable to boot!

These shorts are relatively long, which is ideal for anyone who’s looking to smooth out their thighs. Booty shorts aren’t for everyone, so we appreciate this pair of workout tights for providing extra coverage! They have a thick waistband that completely conceals your belly area and keeps it secure. Reviewers say that these yoga shorts make them feel amazing, and the fabulous fit is only just the beginning.

The stitching on the back of these tights creates flattering contours, making for an even more incredible look. These shorts also have two pockets on each side of the legs that are big enough to fit your cell phone, in addition to a smaller hidden pocket in the waistband. Throw a credit card and keys in there, and you’re ready to head out the door purse-free!

The color selection that you have available is also next level. These shorts come in your standard shades, as well as some brighter options for any shoppers looking to make a statement. You can wear these tights while working out or even if you’re just relaxing at home. They can even serve as shapewear under floral dresses! With the summer coming in hot, you can wear these shorts to prevent you from experiencing uncomfortable chafing and rashes on the thighs. These yoga shorts are affordable, flattering and made with top quality materials — otherwise known as exactly what we’re looking for!

