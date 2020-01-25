This Jade Roller Set With 3,500 Reviews Is Your Skin’s Ticket to Youth

Jade has long been believed to have natural healing powers since ancient times, and considering we’re still seeing it all over the beauty world in 2020, we’d say we’re pretty convinced. Not only is it pretty, but it’s a must-have for radiant skin, hence why jade rollers have become a staple in every skincare lover’s routine over the last couple of years!

Haven’t yet experienced the anti-aging sensation that is a jade roller? Looking to upgrade? Or are you simply searching for an amazing gift for Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day)? Regardless of the reason, it’s valid when it comes to picking up this fan-favorite set. It comes with not only a jade roller, but a jade gua sha tool — and with their powers combined, sagging skin stands no chance!

Get the eDiva Natural Jade Roller + Gua Sha set for just $22 when you click to apply the 5%-off coupon at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This set has over 3,500 reviews, and shoppers love how the products glide so smoothly and beautifully across their skin. They say the jade is clearly great quality — and it’s made a difference not only for their skin, but in other aspects of their life as well. For example, one said the tools have greatly reduced their sinus pressure, while another likes to use them as part of a cathartic ritual to wind down before bed. They especially love having both the roller and the gua sha, saying that now that they’ve used both, there’s no going back to just one!

Using these tools has so many potential benefits. They may reduce dark circles, promote lymphatic drainage to decrease puffiness, promote blood circulation for a youthful glow, remove tension and help other products like serums and treatments absorb better. It’s a way to treat your face without exposure to harmful chemicals or toxins, and it’s amazing for when you need to relax and de-stress!

Stick these tools in the fridge to add to the refreshing, cooling sensation, and make sure to check out the included guidebook if you want a little regimen to follow so you don’t miss any benefits. Make sure to also utilize both sides of the roller too so you can get your entire face and neck. Most importantly, make sure to keep using this set for a youthful complexion — always!

