Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How do you like your latte? Iced? Hot? With almond or oat milk?

With the liquid coffee concentrate by Javy, you’ll know exactly how you like yours — artisan roasted with consistent flavor, at an affordable price and in the form of a microdose!

Each Javy liquid coffee concentrate bottle contains 30 servings for 30 different magic morning coffee moments. All you have to do is add one or two teaspoons of the liquid coffee microdose and it’s enough for a flavorful latte!

Javy also suits a fast-paced lifestyle and allows for coffee on the go to taste like an expensive premium latte. You don’t have to wait in line anymore at a drive-thru or stand in line at a coffee shop; you get to have the tastiest latte on the block without leaving your home.

Javy will bring you love at first latte: This coffee concentrate is a must-try!

You Can Wake Up, Walk Into the Kitchen and Have Coffee Ready to Drink

If you’re still using a french press, you’re likely searching for a replacement — using grounds is messy, buying them is expensive and the process of brewing with your french press is consistently not worth the wait.

Drip coffee from a machine can be even worse — you still have to wait for the coffee to brew, the coffee is often watered down, the grounds are pricey and the brewing process lacks a bold flavor profile. You’re losing the coffee flavor and trying to add sugars and creams to make up for it with a drip machine.

You might think that your next best option is a semi-expensive espresso machine, but the caffeine in the espresso shots can be bitter. Plus, you’re still wasting time making your own coffee, and the machines can be pretty complicated. All of us coffee-lovers needed a simple solution.

You want to wake up, walk into the kitchen and have coffee ready to drink — and that’s not too much to ask! However, the ideal on-the-go coffee will definitely not have the flavorless quality of instant coffee. It’s not worth it to sacrifice flavor for a quick coffee. Are we asking too much? No way!

A morning cup of coffee is the opening act to the whole day — that’s why it matters.

With busy schedules all around, you don’t have the luxury to wait 10 minutes for a cup of coffee to brew, and you definitely don’t have time to wait in line at a coffee shop or have an online order mixed up. In 2021, we don’t have time to waste time!

When you start drinking Javy, you’ll finally be relieved of all the coffee mishaps and hassles.

Now, choose when and where to have your coffee, skip out on the lines and the wait — and achieve the bold flavor other instant coffees only dream of!

No More Coffee Concoctions and Confusing ‘Add-On to Your Coffee Till It’s a $10 Milkshake’ Options — Keep It Simple With Javy

Javy is not only the solution to a quicker cup of coffee, but it’s also the solution to affording premium lattes without paying the price!

Javy liquid coffee concentrate brings the superior taste of a crafted coffee beverage because it’s created to be a highly concentrated beverage — so you get the taste and strength you’re looking for in only one or two drops!

One bottle of Javy liquid coffee concentrate is equivalent to 30 cups of coffee — giving you a month’s supply of coffee at an affordable price!

The delicious blend of Javy’s Microdose is made with richly textured and ethically sourced Colombian beans. It’s tended by Artisan roasters who maintain the unique flavor profile of the beans.

In Javy’s roasting labs, the Artisan blenders steam extract the flavorful aromas, mix the sourced beans to consistency and unleash maximum flavor to create Javy’s liquid concentrate. The microdose coffee concentrate stays consistent with every pour because of the expert Artisan crafters that brew every batch!

With Javy, the coffee crafting work is done for you — no more morning hassles, no more spilled grounds or beans and no more high-priced lattes!

And definitely no more coffee concoctions and confusing “add-on to your coffee till it’s a $10 milkshake” options — keep it simple with Javy.

This Reliable Product Handles Your Coffee Cravings and Is Free Of Distracting Fatty and Sugary Extras

Javy is also here to help you keep it healthy, so you can really achieve your New Year’s resolutions and glow-up goals!

Let go of the sugar pumped lattes, and say hello to a fat-free, additive-free, sugar-free and Non-GMO concentrate made to focus on what matters in your coffee — the coffee!

With Javy, say goodbye to sugar crashes, caffeine crashes and that confusing jittery coffee feeling. You’ll finally take control of exactly how your coffee is made.

By choosing a reliable product that’s robust and free of distracting fatty and sugary extras, you know that you’re getting the complete package.

There’s no need to be worried about added sugars and fats or gaining unwanted weight from morning coffees anymore — take control with Javy.

Javy is not here for the pounds. Javy is here for your coffee to taste profound.

Finally Have the Instant Premium Caffeine You Need to Work Efficiently and Kick Butt on Daily Workouts! You Won’t Believe You Ever Waited More Than One Minute for Your Coffee.

With around 100mg of caffeine per serving, Javy is the perfect complementary coffee beverage for a hard day’s work.

Javy was originally created to accompany a family traveling and living their life on the road, and with that came the need for instant coffee with bold and consistent flavor.

When the founder Brandon needed a coffee crafted to kick start the day while living on the road with his family, all he found was unsatisfying instant coffees that lacked flavor. He and his business partner, Justin, realized that coffee-making equipment was frustrating and that even existing coffee concentrates came in small packages that weren’t worth the costs. They wanted a coffee concentrate that could keep up with busy lifestyles and still pack a big punch without all the unnecessary added sugars.

Luckily, Brandon and Justin weren’t satisfied with the existing options on the market, because, after a ton of research, they created Javy for themselves and shared it with us so that we could enjoy it too! They’re disrupting the coffee industry in the best way, and even cooler, they’re doing it with quality, fair trade ingredients at a fair price. Justin and Brandon solved a big problem — now there’s a quality cup of coffee that can be made in seconds.

Now, you finally have the instant premium caffeine you need to work efficiently and kick butt on daily workouts! You won’t believe you ever waited more than one minute for morning coffee.

All you need is one to two drops of Javy, and you’re off to the races!

Bake With It, Add It to a Fun Spiked Drink, Or Complement It With Your Milk of Choice — With Javy, the Possibilities of Coffee Exploration Are Endless!

Do you ever use coffee for more than a cup of coffee? Javy makes it easy! You can use Javy liquid coffee concentrate for your morning coffee and also mix the concentrate into the occasional Irish coffee, white Russian or a yummy coffee cake recipe. With a decaf concentrate, the option to have the Javy coffee flavor without the caffeine is possible!

Javy is a multi-use coffee concentrate that allows you to expand your coffee horizons with bold flavors and fun at-home coffee experiments. If you love coffee so much, you might as well have instant access to it at all times.

For whatever you’re ready to whip up, whether it’s a molten chocolate cake with coffee cream for the neighbors, whipped lattes for friends or coffee walnut shortbread bars for your roommates, Javy is the perfect complement to any coffee flavored treat!

Bake with it, add it to a fun spiked drink or complement it with your milk of choice. With Javy, the possibilities of coffee exploration are finally endless!

Let’s Make 2021 the Year of Not Settling for Less — ‘Less’ Meaning A Cup Of Coffee That Tastes Like Yesterday’s Watered-Down Burnt Brew

The waiting is finally over for the perfect cup of coffee!

After many years as coffee enthusiasts, most of us have learned that all great ideas start and end with coffee. You can pass college, nail your hardest interviews and literally run a marathon because of coffee. So give credit where it’s due — to yourself and what’s in your coffee cup.

With Javy, get excited to embark on the instant coffee lifestyle. No more mornings wasted on brewing, measuring or pouring grounds, no more added sugars in coffees or lattes — and definitely no more sacrificing your love for a perfect coffee flavor. We’re done worrying about the process of making coffee, and now, you are ready to drink coffee at any moment of the day.

Javy is here to keep it simple, keep it bold, keep it smooth and keep a cup ready for any moment. Let’s make 2021 the year of not settling for less — in this case, “less” is a cup of coffee that tastes like yesterday’s watered-down burnt brew.

Stop waiting for your coffee, and instead, have your coffee eagerly waiting for you!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!