These Cozy Shearling Mules From Jenni Kayne Are Sheer Perfection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially October, and fall fashion is in full swing. Sweater weather calls for cozy clothing from head to toe, but we’re not quite in hibernation mode yet — after all, winter is months away. Even though sandal season is over, we’re still in a breezy summer headspace. Wouldn’t it be nice to throw on some slides that are appropriate for autumn? We’ve been on the hunt for a pair of stylish shoes that will keep us warm while lounging around the house or running errands.

Enter Jenni Kayne’s bestselling Shearling Mule. These elevated everyday shoes feel like luxe slippers. Made in Italy, the iconic mule features a shearling trim with a lightly padded leather insole for all-day comfort. And in Natural, Taupe and Black, these neutral shoes go with everything.

Jenni Kayne’s Shearling-Lined Mule is another cozy chic alternative. The suede upper has a sophisticated touch, and the shearling lining adds extra warmth. With two options of camel-colored Walnut and grey-toned Laurel, these mules will effortlessly blend into your fall wardrobe.

While these Shearling Mules are definitely a splurge, shoppers seem to think the price tag is worth it. According to the brand, “100% of customers recommend this product.” Many shoppers called these Shearling Mules their “go-to” shoes! One customer even used all caps for emphasis: “I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE THESE SHOES. I FEEL CASUAL BUT IN A COOL WAY AND THEY ARE SO COMFORTABLE.” This is basically the internet’s version of shouting from the rooftops. Another shopper said, “So chic and unique that I cannot help but smile when I wear them. I find them to be warm and cozy, and I love that they are lined in Jenni Kayne’s lush leather.”

These Jenni Kayne shearling mules are the perfect transitional shoe. They’re backless and breathable — but also warm and insulated. Rock these mules with distressed denim and a neutral sweater, or throw them on with a workout set on your way to a Pilates class. You could even dress them up with a sweater dress for a refined yet relaxed look. One shopper said, “They somehow elevate every outfit I’m wearing from yoga pants to jeans. A versatile, comfortable, stylish shoe!” Slide into the new season with these slip-on shoes!

Shop more Jenni Kayne here!

Sweater Coat

Get the Jenni Kayne Sweater Coat for $395 at Jenni Kayne!

Cashmere Fisherman Sweater

Get the Jenni Kayne Cashmere Fisherman Sweater for $395 at Jenni Kayne!

Slip Skirt

Get the Jenni Kayne Slip Skirt for $195 at Jenni Kayne!

Everyday Sweater

Get the Jenni Kayne Everyday Sweater for $145 at Jenni Kayne!

Everyday Kate Sweater Dress

Get the Jenni Kayne Everyday Kate Sweater Dress for $295 at Jenni Kayne!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!