Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Candle Is a Truly Lavish Holiday Gift

Stuck on what to buy a certain friend, family member or significant other this holiday season? It’s almost like you’ve used up all of your great gift ideas in years past. Yes, you know you can’t really go wrong with something like a candle, but since it’s such a common gift, you really want to find a way to make it feel special.

That means you have to be picky. You need a scent unlike any other from a brand whose label alone can send hearts aflutter. It means shopping for a gift pick from Byredo. You know you especially can’t go wrong when you’re shopping a candle that’s even a must-have for Jennifer Aniston!

Back in 2019, Aniston revealed this candle as her favorite home essential in an interview with InStyle. Luckily, this candle is such a hit that it’s still available today and as giftable as ever — perhaps even more so, considering how many people have made the switch to working from home!

This candle is special and opulent from the start, as it’s handmade in France using mouth-blown glass and features a cotton wick. Of course, seeing the Byredo name also invokes a feeling of instant lavishness. The fragrance, of course, is one of the main selling points here though. There are top notes of rose petals, middle notes of leather, rose absolute and violet and base notes of birch tree and ebony woods. It’s a moody, earthy romantic floral scent that will blow candle lovers away!

Nordstrom reviewers are loving this candle, agreeing that it’s “a wonderful gift.” Plus, if you order it for in-store pickup, you can even get it gift-wrapped for free and add a gift message! Shoppers also say that it deserves 10 stars, though they could only rate it up to five. “This is heaven,” one wrote, while others noted how it’s “really lovely” and “very luxurious.” They say it has an “amazing throw” that “gently fills the room,” and that it even “surpassed expectations” for them!

Reviewers also love how they can reuse the glass jar. You know when you love a candle so much that you don’t want to burn it so you can keep it on your desk or nightstand forever? With this one, you don’t have to feel as bad, because you can upcycle the jar, using it to store anything from shells, to jewelry to, of course, actual roses!

The last thing we want to note is that you can grab this candle in two sizes, so if you don’t want to rush into the full 8.5 oz size before giving it a test, you’re more than welcome to grab the 2.5 oz instead. You could also grab two of the minis and gift them to two separate people. Or to yourself. Sometimes we just can’t resist!

Looking for something else? Shop more Byredo candles and beauty products here and check out all candles at Nordstrom here!

