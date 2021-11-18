Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love our hair. We love how it can change our entire look, we love playing around with it, we love experimenting with different cuts and dyes and we love how a good hair day can make us feel. What we don’t love quite as much is actually washing and styling it. It takes forever — and we just end up damaging it!

We need a product that we can use to let our hair air dry — without having to worry about it becoming a giant, unruly frizz-ball. So why not turn to the experts? Beauty guru Melanie Simon, who happens to be Jennifer Aniston’s facialist, has the answer to air-drying we’ve all been looking for!

Get the Virtue Moisture-Defining Whip (originally $18) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Simon revealed her favorite beauty product picks to Who What Wear earlier this year, and she dove deeper than just skincare. She recommended this weightless mousse as well: “I take paper towels and scrunch my hair upwards on both sides until I’ve soaked both paper towels; then I apply a good-sized dollop to my hair and really work this in all the way up to the root; and then, I let it completely air dry.”

Voila! It really could be that easy. And for under $10, we can’t think of a reason not try it. It’s even on Amazon Prime, so if you’re a member, you could get free shipping!

This moisture-enhancing, nourishing hair whip was created to hydrate, condition and add definition to hair without the crunch of gel or the damage from hot tools like blow-dryers and flat irons. It may also reduce frizz, add vibrancy and even add thickness to individual strands of hair. It’s all about restoring damaged hair. No more chopping your hair off just to get rid of split ends!

This cruelty-free hair whip heavily works its magic via its main key ingredient: Alpha Keratin 60ku(R). It’s a protein that’s almost identical to the keratin in our own hair, skin and nails. This is what makes it possible to reverse damage rather than just covering it up. It’s why professionals like Simon prefer it over other options. It’s also part of why you need to try this product ASAP!

