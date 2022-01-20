Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Swears by This Brightening Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’re still debating whether Ross and Rachel were on a break on Friends, we have absolutely no doubts about the success of Jennifer Aniston’s skincare routine. The award-winning actress shines on and off screen with the most radiant glow. So, what is The Morning Show star’s beauty secret? If anyone has the answer, it’s Aniston’s facialist Melanie Simon. The celebrity esthetician revealed some of her must-have products to Who What Wear last year, and we took note.

Simon recommended her own vitamin C serum to brighten skin. “I have to wait until all steps above have set and are dry to the touch before applying this one,” she said. “My vitamin C serum is so active and very stable, but its Achilles’ heel is water. Serum C goes on after Serum Elastine Pure (step 2) has soaked in completely. Serum C is applied and left to set for approximately 10 minutes or until dry to the touch, then the Serum Matriciel is applied.”

Before this product became available to the public, Simon would apply the vitamin C serum on her clients to remarkable results. According to Simon’s website, “Pores tightened, fine lines vanished, redness subsided, skin tone brightened, and the glow was surreal. Clients started asking to take home this magic in a bottle.” And just like that, the Serum C Face Serum was born. Now you can buy this potent potion from Nordstrom!

The Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C Face Serum is a top-rated skincare treasure. As Simon says (see what we did there?), “It will literally create a glaze on your skin and reflect the light.” Safe for all skin types, this clear liquid is formulated with powerful properties that pack a punch. Star ingredient Vitamin C increase collagen levels, brightens skin and repairs the effects of UV exposure. And unlike most vitamin C products, this face serum won’t break down from light and air exposure.

Simon recommends leaving the Serum C on for 10 minutes and only applying once per day. Before using the serum, wash and dry your face. Then, apply five to 10 drops of the Serum C to cover your face and neck, avoiding your eyes. You really have to see it to believe it! Try this Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C Face Serum from Nordstrom today.

