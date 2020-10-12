Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Love the look of Converse All Star sneakers, but not so much a fan of the canvas uppers? They definitely tend to rip and tear faster than most other materials, and once you get them dirty, it’s hard to ever get them to look clean again, especially if you own the white version. But, ugh, the white version is so pretty!

If you’re nodding along with Us right now, then it’s time for you to check out Converse’s Jack Purcell line of sneakers. They’re visually similar to the All Stars, but they ditch the canvas and replace it with smooth, durable leather. Even better? Jennifer Aniston herself wore a pair of Jack Purcells to the set of Friends back in 1995!

Seeing Aniston sporting a clean, white pair of these sneakers back during the Friends days already had Us excited, but these shoes definitely became must-haves when we started reading all of the customer reviews. Shoppers say the “quality, style, materials and color are spot on” and that the look is “clean and classic,” as well as “timeless.” They’ve been in style for decades, so there’s no arguing that!

Reviewers also love these sneakers because of their “ease of maintenance.” The leather is much simpler and quicker to care for than the canvas of these shoes’ All Star counterparts. With these, you might be able to just wipe a dirty spot clean rather than have to scrub it until your fingers prune up!

These sneakers, named for badminton legend Jack Purcell, have a lace-up front with metal eyelets, as well as matching vent holes on the inner side of the shoe for more airflow. You’ll find Converse’s famous rubber toe tap in front, but this one is accented with a signature Jack Purcell “Smiley Face” detail. On the upper, you’ll also notice double topstitching!

As for the rest of this shoe, you’ll find a textured rubber outsole as well as a rubber-wrapped midsole for increased durability. And as for the inside? You’ll be happy to know there’s a cushioned insole that you can actually remove, should you need to use a certain one, or if you want to use this one in a different shoe.

One important note when shopping these sneakers before you go. They’re unisex, but Nordstrom displays them in men’s sizes. If you want to see the conversions to women’s sizes, simply click on the “Converse size guides” link under the size dropdown. That’s it! All that’s left to do after that is grab your size before it sells out!

