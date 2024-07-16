Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Attention, fashionistas: Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s time to shop ’til you drop. Let’s talk about sneakers. There’s nothing like having a collection of sneakers you love. But how do you style them? You can learn from your favorite A-listers how to pair them with any outfit.

Jennifer Aniston, a style icon in her own right, effortlessly paired New Balance sneakers with a long black coat, a white T-shirt and regular jeans back in March, proving that these sneakers can be a stylish addition to any casual look. We also remembered writing about her wearing this same style back in 2022!

With Amazon Prime Day here, it’s the perfect time to consider adding a pair of these versatile shoes to your collection. Your shoes can complete a look, even if you’re just running a quick errand outside. So, what shoes, exactly, did the The Morning Show actress wear? The New Balance Women’s Classic Sneakers.

Get the New Balance Women’s Classic Sneakers at Amazon!

The New Balance Women’s Classic Sneakers offer a classic look, featuring a fang design that gives you a bit of retro style. Aniston pulled this style off perfectly with a baseball cap. White sneakers will always be perfect for an outfit consisting of tee and jeans, but that’s just the beginning.

You’ve probably spotted other A-listers like Katie Holmes, Emily Blunt and Natalie Portman in New Balance sneakers as well. Some like to keep it classic, but many like to wear chunkier versions for extra comfort and cushioning.

These sneakers have received many five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how they “kept these on my wishlist and so many people have complimented these sneaks.” Another customer noted that these sneakers feel like walking on a “cloud.” A final shopper said they “didn’t take any time to break in.”

You can grab these sneakers while they’re on sale — but you’ll have to act fast this Prime Day!

Get the New Balance Women’s Classic Sneakers at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other New Balance sneakers on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

