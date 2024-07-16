Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If Jennifer Aniston says it, we’re on board! Winter is typically the season associated with dry hair, however summer can be just as hard on hair, if not harder! All the fun in the sun, chlorine and saltwater are great for the soul, but not for our strands.

One way to get around dull hair in the summer is to look for a high-quality bond-repairing treatment that will repair damage and prevent future damage in the first place. These treatments are typically pricey, especially if you opt for a celeb-loved brand like Olaplex, but our lucky stars have aligned . . . it’s Amazon Prime Day!

Jennifer Aniston has been vocal about her love of Olaplex, saying the secret to her healthy, salon-looking mane is using this treatment mask once a week and avoiding heat and blow drying when she can. If that’s all it takes to have locks like Aniston, count Us in!

Get the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector for $23 (originally $30) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

The formula contains ingredients that rebuild broken disulfide bonds, reduce breakage, prevent split ends and repair damage. All it takes is three minutes! Apply it a few times a week before shampooing and let it sit for three to ten minutes. Rinse it out, shampoo and condition per usual and you’re good to go!

What sets Olaplex apart is the highly concentrated formula that just simply works. It has nearly 100,000 Amazon reviewers giving it five stars, calling it “magic”, a “savior” and a “miracle in a bottle”, many saying they would give it “more than five stars” if they could!

The product is designed for all hair types, especially dry and visibly damaged hair. It contains no oils, silicones or animal products, so it’s gentle on sensitive strands, too! The only so-called ‘qualm’ reviewers have is the price, but we’re able to bypass that for the next two days. In other words, at a discount, this product is perfect!

If you really want to seal the haircare deal, the brand recommends using the No. 3 alongside the No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment which also happens to be on sale for Prime Day. The haircare stars are aligning! You can also grab the viral Olaplex shampoo and conditioning formulas on sale.

There’s no time like the present to get your hair in Aniston-level shape! Grab the treatment for a steal before it sells out!

