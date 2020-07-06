Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To British Leggings Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need a little extra motivation for your next workout? Same. Eternally. While we always feel accomplished after a good sweat session, getting into workout mode is another story. The couch seems to be calling our name over and over, and the last thing we want to do is change into our uncomfortable workout clothes!

That motivation isn’t impossible to come by though, as long as you make the right changes. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend tossing your couch, because rest is important too — but we can definitely do something about those workout clothes. You’d probably be more willing to join that live barre stream or hit play on that cardio video if you were wearing something comfy and cute, right? And how about if you were twinning with one of your favorite celebs?

Jennifer Aniston once spilled all of her favorite things to InStyle, and when it came to fitness staples, she specifically named Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity leggings as something she was “loving.” She’s not the only celeb on the Sweaty Betty train either. Joining her are Duchess Kate, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Candace Cameron Bure and more!

Sweaty Betty has been a huge name in activewear for a couple of decades now. The London brand’s mission is to “make you feel powerful and amazing from studio to street with the best fit and fabric,” and the Zero Gravity leggings are a prime example of that concept. They’re made with Sweaty Betty’s “infamous bum-sculpting Italian fabric,” after all!

Zero Gravity leggings are specifically made to move with you, even through your toughest workout. Whether you’re going for a run, taking a HIIT class or spending the next 45 minutes spinning, you’re going to want to be wearing a pair. They have four-way stretch and high compression to help alleviate your aches, while the sweat-wicking fabric helps keep the super-lightweight feel intact. They’re also 80% squat-proof and even feature pockets on both the side and back!

Impressed? It’s okay to admit it. Anything that earns “favorite” status from Aniston herself is probably going to be pretty impressive. Impressive by celebrity standards, however, also usually means expensive. That’s why we’re so happy to have caught this sale! There are currently five different pairs of Zero Gravity leggings at Nordstrom (one of which comes in three colors), and we’re seeing discounts up to 40%. You could save over $50 on one pair! Not bad, considering it will probably be your favorite pair ever!

