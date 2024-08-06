Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you ever wondered what you’d wear if you were trying out for the Olympics? Well, Jennifer Garner just showed Us her trial outfit of choice — and it included these best-selling Amazon running shoes that are now 28% off.

One of our favorite silly, goofy stars, the Once Upon a Farm co-founder jokingly reported in an Instagram post that she sadly did not make the cut for Paris while trying a box jump exercise (not an Olympic sport). Still an Olympian of our hearts, we’re still glad she showed us what she’d wear if she were to try out — because now we can get the look too. In the video, she wore a black workout tank top, these seemingly Lululemon Align high-rise leggings and the shopper-loved Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe, which are now on sale for just $85 on Amazon.

Get the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe (Originally $110) on sale for just $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Jennifer Garner Revealed Her ‘Favorite’ Foundation Stick in Her ’Quick as Possible’ Beauty Routine I was today-years-old when I realized that Jennifer Garner and I are one and the same when it comes to makeup. When we like something we stick to it and even keep it on hand in multiples. For me it looks a little something like the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick and for her it […]

What makes these running shoes Amazon shopper and celebrity-approved is, to put it simply, their cozy, foot-cushioning and sole-supportive make, quality construction and sleek design. They’re constructed with 100% DNA Loft cushioning, a segmented crash pad and guide rail support as well. They’re a certified PDAC A5500 diabetic shoe and have the APMA Seal of Acceptance, which means that they’re approved by podiatrists and are guaranteed to promote foot health.

But that only scratches the surface on what these shoes have to offer. They have a notably sleek design as well, with the classic Brooks swish on each side, contrasting color patterns and ribbed detailing on the heels as well. Garner’s color of choice was the black, purple and coral option, which gives you a neutral shoe with a pop of color. But it also comes in 20 other color choices as well in case that one isn’t quite your style.

One of the top best-sellers in tennis shoes on Amazon, they have a whopping, over 17,600 five-star ratings.

One shopper, who’s run “27 half marathons and 4 full marathons in these shoes,” said that they’re the “best shoe on the market.”

“I swear by this brand!” they said. “They are comfortable right out of the box, they have the perfect support and stability.”

Related: This $24 Crossbody Bag Looks Like Jennifer Garner’s We love a good tote bag, but some days, carrying a large handbag around isn’t practical, especially if you’re running errands or going out. Recently, Jennifer Garner was spotted with a crossbody bag while she was out and about. Her bag reminded Us how convenient crossbodies are for carrying the essentials without weighing you down. […]

In conclusion, if you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of tennis shoes, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe is more than a solid choice. Not only do they have the backing of a celebrity and thousands of Amazon shoppers, they’re now on sale for 28% off on Amazon — such a steal!

See it: Get the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe (Originally $110) on sale for just $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Brooks here and more best-selling tennis shoes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: This Jennifer Garner-Approved Neutrogena Tinted Sunscreen Is Only $15 at Amazon Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to up the ante with your sunscreen efforts. Whether you’re running errands, chilling around the house or hanging at the beach on vacation, having and using sunscreen is crucial to protect your skin. Jennifer Garner, known for starring in films like 13 Going on 30 and Yes Day, knows a thing or two about maintaining flawless skin. […]