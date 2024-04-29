Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you take a look around, it’s obvious that retro style is making a major comeback. Baggy jeans, graphic tees, floral patterns — we love it! Everyone from celebs to people like Us is embracing the trend. While we can’t guarantee that all of these trendy items will remain in style, there are a few staples we know aren’t going anywhere. One of those staples is Vans sneakers!

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted on Sunday wearing one of Vans’ most classic styles, the Authentic Sneaker, otherwise known as the “Shoe That Started It All”. This skater sneaker has remained in style since its launch in 1966, albeit with a big-time resurgence in 2024. J. Law wore them with a red Ralph Lauren baseball cap, rectangle sunglasses, wide-leg jeans and a long-sleeve sweater, the ideal transitional weather ‘fit!

A canvas material, lace-up closure, low-top design and waffle outsoles give these sneakers an old-school, casual flair. The four small and narrow eyelet rows are an iconic Vans style; unlike most sneakers, the laces stop about halfway down the upper. It yields a one-of-a-kind vibe that is best described as “skater cool”…and who doesn’t want to be skater cool?

That said, the sneakers are versatile enough to touch endless styles aside from “skater cool”. Depending on what you wear them with, you can pull off urban minimalist, edgy chic, artsy and more! We love the look of wearing these sneakers with a mini skirt and tank top (during the warm months, of course!) or jeans, a rock tee and statement jewelry this spring.

Plus, you can wear these shoes for nearly all of your upcoming casual gatherings! Whether you’re headed on a walk, to a barbeque or out for a friend’s birthday, you’ll be as stylish as you are comfy. And for those who love the style but aren’t fans of black and white, these sneakers come in white, red, navy and more. If you don’t have a pair, now’s your time!

Get the Vans Unisex Authentic Sneakers for $55 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

