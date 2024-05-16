NFL free agent Isaac Rochell has thoughts about Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker encouraging women to be homemakers.

Rochell, 29, uploaded a “morning in [his] life” video via TikTok on Wednesday, May 15, where he proudly called himself a “stay-at-home husband.”

“Here’s a morning in my life as an NFL stay-at-home homemaker. Me and Alli switched roles for the day,” Rochell said about wife Allison Kuch, who proclaimed that they are “equal partners” and don’t have gender-defined roles in their marriage.

Rochell, a defensive end who has played for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, went on to share a glimpse into his daily routine that included putting away laundry, cleaning dishes and taking care of the couple’s daughter, Scottie Bee. (Kuch, 29, gave birth in December 2023.)

“Yes, I do play in the NFL and yes, I’m playing next year,” Rochell added. “But, as of now, I’m a straight-up stay-at-home husband [and] I look good doing it.”

Rochell noted in his caption that he was “definitely subtweeting” with his parody video, likely referring to Butker’s controversial graduation speech.

Butker, 28, had been tapped as the commencement speaker at Kansas’ Benedictine College on Saturday, May 11, where he raised eyebrows with a comment directed at the female graduates.

“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?” Butker said at the time. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The NFL kicker also proclaimed that his wife, Isabelle, has one of “the most important titles of all: homemaker” and stays home to raise their two children.

Butker’s speech subsequently went viral on social media, outraging many users. He has not addressed the backlash.

Kuch, for her part, took issue with how Butker name-dropped Taylor Swift, only referring to the 34-year-old pop star as the girlfriend of his teammate Travis Kelce. (Butker briefly quoted Swift’s 2022 song “Bejeweled” in his graduation speech.)

“When my husband got drafted in the NFL, people stopped asking me what I did for work. The second he got the call to sign with the Los Angeles Raiders was the second I became ‘Isaac Rochell’s wife,” Kuch, who started dating Rochell in college, said via her own TikTok video. “The past seven years, I have worked my ass off — not only to chase my dreams and be successful — but also to make a name for myself, so I’m not just somebody’s ‘wife.’”

Kuch added, “I’m not an NFL wife [and] that shouldn’t be what my entire life succumbs to. I choose to follow my husband to whatever state football brings him to. … Along the way, I have made it a priority to make sure I am following my own dreams, as well. My life didn’t start when I married my husband.”