Incorporate J. Lo’s Go-To Glow-ifying Ingredient Into Your Skincare Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always looking for the next best thing in skincare, whether it’s a new release or an older favorite that originally flew under our radar. Anything that can help clear, brighten, even out and soothe our skin is something we want to explore. But with so many products and brands out there, how do we know where to even start?

A smart way to get started is by thinking of a celeb whose skin you’ve always envied and see what they’ve had to say about their routine. For Us, one of those celebrities is Jennifer Lopez. Upon doing a little research, you’ll learn that the star is huge fan of glycolic acid in her skincare and has been singing its praises since 2016. That’s why we’ve decided to add this Caudalie essence to our cart!

Get the Caudalie Vinoperfect Glycolic Brightening Essence for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Also available at:

Dermstore

Skinstore in a 3-step set

Caudalie is one of the top brands in skincare, so when we found this essence with J. Lo’s go-to ingredient in it, we knew it was going to be the one for us — especially with its stellar reviews. Shoppers are calling it their “new holy grail.” Even those who were initially skeptical about adding an essence to their regimen were mind-blown by it, “shocked at how bright and glowy [their] skin looked after just a few uses.”

So what is an essence, exactly, and why should you consider adding it to your routine? An essence can help seriously boost the effectiveness of your treatments and serums while adding extra benefits and hydration all on its own. Simply apply after toner and before serum with either your fingers or a cotton pad, day or night (or both)!

Get the Caudalie Vinoperfect Glycolic Brightening Essence for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Also available at:

Dermstore

Skinstore in a 3-step set

Glycolic acid is a skincare favorite for eliminating dead skin cells and leaving skin clear, brightened and glowy. In this oil-free essence, it’s joined by soothing, hydrating, organic grape water, as well as white peony, which may even out the complexion and add in an extra splash of radiance. If you’re looking to reduce dark spots, this will be your favorite.

Shoppers also say their “pores are much less noticeable” when using this essence, in addition to their breakouts and red spots fading away. They’re seeing “quick, noticeable results,” noting that “this small step makes such a huge difference.” Try it out and see how much of a difference in can make in your skin!

Get the Caudalie Vinoperfect Glycolic Brightening Essence for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Also available at:

Dermstore

Skinstore in a 3-step set

Looking for something else? Shop more Caudalie here and other professional skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!