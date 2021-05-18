Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Next time we need some motivation or a little pick-me-up, we’re looking straight to Jennifer Lopez. The multitalented singer and actress does not let life slow her down, and her dedication to the gym is truly inspiring. Of course, apart from the actual inspiration to work out, we also get major fashion inspiration every time we see photos of her in her workout wear!

Most recently, we fell for J. Lo’s casual activewear look as she showed up to a gym in Miami for a personal training session. We instantly locked on to her cropped, mint green sweatshirt. As soon as we saw it, we knew we needed something just like it and we weren’t going to think about anything else until we found it. And so here we are, with a $20 Amazon find that can help us all get the look!

Get the Sanutch Crop Sweatshirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you want to fully channel Lopez’s ‘fit, you’ll need this Sanutch sweatshirt, a pair of grey leggings, some camo sneakers and a pair of sunglasses like these. We want to concentrate mostly on the top though, because it was definitely the power piece in her look, and we’re so excited to have found something so similar on Amazon — and for such a great price!

This sweatshirt has a very lightweight feel, and its raw, cropped hem hits above the belly button, making it great for wearing with high-waisted bottoms, whether they be pants, shorts or skirts. The sleeves are also a bit unique in that they’re raglan style, meaning the shoulder seam reaches all the way up to the neckline, while down at the banded cuffs you’ll find discreet thumbholes!

Whether mint green isn’t quite your thing or you simply love this piece so much that you want other colors too, Amazon definitely has options for you. There are 10 other solid colors available: black, light grey, dark grey, white, pink, grey blue, dark blue, khaki brown, lavender purple and wine red.

We love a top like this because it works wonderfully for an outfit like Lopez’s, but it’s great for outside of the gym too. You can definitely pair it with jeans or frayed denim shorts, or you could even make it work with a fitted or A-line skirt — and obviously it would be great with joggers or biker shorts! We’re getting so excited just thinking about the outfit possibilities!

