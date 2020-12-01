Grab the Same Style of UGGs J. Lo Just Wore in NYC — On Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Oh, sure, the holidays are quickly approaching, but we’re actually talking about UGG season. We tend to get a little bummed out when the temperature starts to drop, but as soon as we realize it’s time to pull our UGGs out of storage again, we pep right back up!

We’re not the only ones who are all in on UGG season this year. Just this past week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted out in New York City wearing a pair of her own. She rocked her booties with a tie-dye loungewear set, a Coach coat and a sequin mask, and we simply adored the comfy-cozy vibes. We were so inspired, in fact, we decided it was time for a new pair of UGGs, just like J. Lo’s!

Get the UGG Bailey Button II Boot starting at just $136 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

J. Lo wore Bailey UGGs…so we’re going to wear Bailey UGGs. Simple as that. We found a pair on Amazon, and to no one’s surprise, they’re top-rated favorites. These boots are so comfy, so cute, so amazing that they’ve even convinced former UGG haters to turn a new leaf!

These Bailey boots are made with genuine cow suede and sheepskin and are completely lined with toasty, fuzzy fur. This sheepskin is part of what makes UGG boots so good. It’s known to be naturally thermostatic, which means it wicks away moisture from your feet when they’re too warm, but can also warm them up when they’re too cold!

Also contributing to the magic of UGG is the fact that these boots are pretreated to repel moisture and stains. You’re obviously going to want to wear them in the wet harshness of winter, so it only makes sense that they should be able to handle a little bit of precipitation. The lightweight Treadite outsole is there as well to help provide traction on slippery surfaces!

These button-accent boots are currently available in 12 colors on Amazon. The Chestnut shade will get you those J. Lo vibes, but you can also change things up with shades of black, pink, blue, green, purple and more. Grab your favorite before it sells out!

