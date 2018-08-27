When it comes to shopping for closet essentials, it’s important to purchase not only statement pieces, but also simple garments that can help take the fuss out of dressing on days when you are struggling to put together an outfit. One of the coolest staples to do so with is a jumpsuit. Rompers make it easy to get ready since you simply slip on one article of clothing, step into your shoes and hit the door.

The Shop With Us team is loving utility style jumpsuits these days thanks to this July street style moment courtesy of Jessica Alba.

We can’t help but swoon over how she paired the menswear-inspired design with bright red mule heels!

To step up your casual wear with a new utility jumpsuit, check out our favorite options at Anthropologie — one worth splurging on and another that will fit comfortably within your budget.

SPLURGE: Michael Stars Utility Jumpsuit, $248

This jumpsuit has an easygoing design with deep pockets for storage, hidden snap buttons and a removable waist belt for adjusting the garment to suit your silhouette. The cropped ankles make it breathable enough to work as a transitional piece for your summer to fall looks.

The style is convenient because you can wear it with any kind of shoe! Team the jumpsuit with dainty sneakers on casual days when you’ll be doing more walking, or pull an Alba and team it with a cute pair of heeled mules.

Shop it here: Michael Stars Utility Jumpsuit, $248

(OR) SAVE: Cloth & Stone Amelia Utility Jumpsuit, $88

To get the olive romper style while saving a few coins, try this Cloth & Stone version. It has a slightly lighter green shade and a drawstring waist, but stays true to the button-up, adjustable waist and cropped sleeves design.

Shop it here: Cloth & Stone Amelia Utility Jumpsuit, $88

See it: Grab the Michael Stars Utility Jumpsuit for $248 or the Cloth & Stone Amelia Utility Jumpsuit for $88 while both are still available!

